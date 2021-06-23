Galaxy Watch Active 4 renders showcase sleek design, potential color options
A series of renders of the upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 4 has given us a glimpse at the upcoming Tizen Wear OS-powered smartwatch for the first time. The Galaxy Watch Active 4 design treads familiar ground with the renders being shared by the ever-reliable OnLeaks in collaboration with GizNext. You can see that Samsung is sticking to the tried-and-tested style used with the previous Watch Active series. However, the renders also hint at some flashy new color variants.9to5google.com