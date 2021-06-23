Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Galaxy Watch Active 4 renders showcase sleek design, potential color options

By Damien Wilde
9to5Google
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series of renders of the upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 4 has given us a glimpse at the upcoming Tizen Wear OS-powered smartwatch for the first time. The Galaxy Watch Active 4 design treads familiar ground with the renders being shared by the ever-reliable OnLeaks in collaboration with GizNext. You can see that Samsung is sticking to the tried-and-tested style used with the previous Watch Active series. However, the renders also hint at some flashy new color variants.

9to5google.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Design Language#The Galaxy Watch Active 4#Giznext#Watch Active#Smartwatch#The Watch Active 4#Mwc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Electronics
News Break
FTC
News Break
Youtube
Related
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch Active 4 and Galaxy S21 FE all enter mass production

Roland Quandt has delivered updates about the release of upcoming flagship Samsung hardware. Based on previous rumours and leaks, the South Korean company has two foldable smartphones and multiple smartwatches in development, to name but a few. According to Quandt, Samsung has started mass producing the following devices in 'large...
Electronicssacramentosun.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 leaked renders show four color choice

Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): The recently leaked renders of the Galaxy Buds 2 suggest that the next iteration of Samsung's earbuds will look pretty similar to Google's Pixel Buds. According to The Verge, a May filing with the FCC showed the earbuds would come in a white case with...
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Is Discounted By Almost $100

In case you’ve been looking to buy Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2, this may be the right time, the watch is now heavily discounted. This is one of many Prime Day deals you’ll find online today. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 usually costs around $260, but you can now get...
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

Official renders of new Samsung Galaxy Buds2 leak

Samsung is due to hold an Unpacked event on the 28th July at MWC 2021, and besides the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the company is also expected to announce a new set of Galaxy Buds. 91Mobiles managed to get their hands on some official renders of the new truly wireless...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Leaked OnePlus Nord 2 renders showcase its design

After launching the OnePlus Nord CE earlier this month, OnePlus is now gearing up to launch the OnePlus Nord 2. Over the last few months, we’ve seen quite a few leaks about the device that have revealed some of its specifications. We’ve learned that the OnePlus Nord 2 might be the company’s first phone with a MediaTek chip. And the leaks have suggested that the phone will pack a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB/12GB of RAM, and 128GB/256GB of storage.
Electronicsausdroid.net

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 renders leak ahead of the wearables big Wear OS launch

It looks as if official renders for Samsungs latest Wearable, the Galaxy Watch 4 may have broken cover overnight. With Samsung and Google jointly announcing that they will be joining forces to co-develop WearOS, merging the underlying WearOS framework with many of Tizen’s features we’re more than a little excited to see the resulting OS.
Electronicshypebeast.com

This Is What Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 4 May Look Like

Renderings of what Samsung‘s next Galaxy Watch Active 4 may look like have now surfaced. The images were first uploaded by Twitter user OnLeaks and GizNext, with the two claiming that the renderings are exact representations of what the South Korean tech giant’s next fitness-minded wearable would look like. Compared to its predecessor — the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (there wasn’t a model 3) — the design itself hasn’t changed much, carrying the same rounded display surrounded by a very thin bezel with short lugs extending out, although there will be more color options added, including black, a dark olive green, silver, and rose gold.
ElectronicsEngadget

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 might sport a slicker, more colorful design

Samsung is reportedly on the cusp of releasing a sequel to its original Galaxy Buds, and there are hints they may be particularly eye-catching — if not necessarily a huge upgrade on the inside. 91mobiles claims to have press images of the Galaxy Buds 2 that show a sleeker, single-hued design instead of the two-tone look from the first time around. They'd also be decidedly more colorful, with green and purple options in addition to the more neutral black and white options.
Electronicsgadgetsandwearables.com

Latest renders show Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 from all angles

Not much has been left to imagination as far as Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. We know have some renders which show the upcoming device from all angles. This bunch comes from 91mobiles and they are very similar to renders leaked a few days ago. Of course, there’s no official confirmation from Samsung that any of these are an accurate representation of the real thing. But as we’ve had a few leaks all pointing to the same design – they should give a good idea of what Galaxy Watch 4 will look like.
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leaks Extensively, Color Variants and Design Elements Confirmed

Samsung is all set to release the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the coming months, and we already have had our first official look at both devices, but that look was a subtle one compared to a full-blown one. However, today, we are bringing you a full-fledged Galaxy Z Flip 3 leak that shows the device from all angles and confirms all the colors that the phone will be launching in.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Could this Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Prime Day deal be a mistake?

Amazon has officially rolled out its Prime Day deals extravaganza, and since this sale attracts a horde of shoppers in search of Black Friday-level discounts, it’s no surprise to see other retailers getting in on the action too. Walmart’s Prime Day sale, dubbed the “Deals for Days” event, is one such blowout, and one of the hottest bargains on offer right now is this deep $80 price cut on the superb Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. If you’ve been looking to join the smartwatch revolution and want a classically styled piece that’s as smart as it looks, keep reading.
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 Leak Showcases All The Gorgeous Colors

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is turning out to be one of the hottest devices of the summer and Samsung is expected to go big with this device. We are expecting the phone to launch in the first week of August and while there is some time in the release of the device, there is nothing that does not know about the phone, to begin with. Everything from design, specs, and other information has already leaked.
Electronicsnewsbrig.com

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic leak suggests a more familiar design

The Active 4 may not be the only Samsung smartwatch to feature its new OS built with Google. Android Headlines has published leaked pics of a new device it claims is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. While the fitness-focused Active 4 features a slimmer design, the Classic appears to sport a larger, rotating bezel with two noticeably bigger buttons on the side for navigation. The latter are rectangular in shape, compared to the rounded buttons on 2016’s Gear S3 Classic and 2020’s Galaxy Watch 3.