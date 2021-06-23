Galaxy Watch Active 4 renders showcase sleek design, potential color options

Not much has been left to imagination as far as Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. We know have some renders which show the upcoming device from all angles. This bunch comes from 91mobiles and they are very similar to renders leaked a few days ago. Of course, there’s no official confirmation from Samsung that any of these are an accurate representation of the real thing. But as we’ve had a few leaks all pointing to the same design – they should give a good idea of what Galaxy Watch 4 will look like.