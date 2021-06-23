Samsung Networks, Intel And Ericsson Driving 5G Network Transformation Efforts
Though this year's Mobile World Congress trade show is expected to be a thoroughly modest affair, it's clear that many companies in the telecom industry are still using the convention's time frame to make important announcements. What's particularly interesting is the range of news related to network infrastructure equipment, the chips that power that equipment, and the software-based transformation of this often arcane, little understood world of network infrastructure.