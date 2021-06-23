3,300 Migrants Hurt While Waiting in Mexico

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. A new report by Human Rights First revealed that close to 3,300 migrants who have been stranded in Mexico have been kidnapped, raped, trafficked or assaulted since President Joe Biden took office. A total of 500 incidents were logged in April, which increased to 3,300 by mid-June. Despite Biden reversing many of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, Title 42, which expels migrants under a public health rule, is still in place. A Human Rights First spokesperson said some of the alleged victims were expelled under Title 42 while others were blocked by the policy, leaving them stranded in Mexico. Reuters.