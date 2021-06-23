MLB DFS: Best/worst plays for Wednesday, June 23rd

It is hump day, which means it is the day after Taco Tuesday (yes the Carlin household takes Taco Tuesday seriously). But above all, we have another day where we can place some of our responsibilities aside to play MLB DFS. Following Tuesday’s loaded 14-game slate, Wednesday will have seven games on the docket. There aren’t as many elite-tier arms available on Wednesday, making us dig even deeper to decide who we want to insert in our lineups. The top-tier pitchers that are on the slate are far from safe choices, as they are involved in less-than-ideal matchups. Weather doesn’t appear to be an issue in any of the games upon an early look at the slate, which could be subject to change throughout the day, so keep an eye on it.