Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB DFS: Best/worst plays for Wednesday, June 23rd

By Skyler Carlin
FakeTeams
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is hump day, which means it is the day after Taco Tuesday (yes the Carlin household takes Taco Tuesday seriously). But above all, we have another day where we can place some of our responsibilities aside to play MLB DFS. Following Tuesday’s loaded 14-game slate, Wednesday will have seven games on the docket. There aren’t as many elite-tier arms available on Wednesday, making us dig even deeper to decide who we want to insert in our lineups. The top-tier pitchers that are on the slate are far from safe choices, as they are involved in less-than-ideal matchups. Weather doesn’t appear to be an issue in any of the games upon an early look at the slate, which could be subject to change throughout the day, so keep an eye on it.

www.faketeams.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Richards
Person
Elvis Andrus
Person
Jed Lowrie
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Mike Foltynewicz
Person
Hunter Renfroe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Taco Tuesday#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Miami Marlins#The Oakland Athletics#The Texas Rangers#Avg#Iso#Oakland Athletics#The Houston Astros#Orioles#Obp#Slg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
Depth-first search
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBpitcherlist.com

DFS Plays of the Day – June 22

Ryan Amore previews Tuesday's DFS slate. Tuesday features a massive 14-game slate headlined by the Astros at Camden Yards and a bunch of viable pitchers across the board. In terms of K-BB%, Gerrit Cole leads the slate at 31.2%. He’s the top pitcher on the board whose case is furthered by virtue of being the night’s biggest favorite at -272. The Royals, though, do not strike out much at just 21.8%, just behind the Astros for the second-lowest mark among teams. Cole is far from a necessity as there are plenty of other excellent options up top.
MLBSports Illustrated

MLB DFS Plays Main Slate Cheat Sheet: The Daily Diamond - Wednesday, June 23

Trevor Bauer, LAD (DK $10,500) I'm going to tread carefully with Bauer here even though he's pitched well against the Padres twice this season. San Diego is playing confident baseball right now and despite Bauer being the best pitcher stuff-wise on the slate, I still have some trepidation. James Kaprielian,...
MLBBleacher Report

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Streaming Options for Injured MLB Players for Week 15

"Stomach stuff" can mean a lot of different things, surely none of them good. For San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell, stomach stuff meant missing his scheduled start on Tuesday and winding up on the injured list. In other words, injuries remain the absolute worst. For glass-empty fantasy managers, there...
MLBSportsGrid

July 3 MLB Betting Guide: Go With the Top Bats

Kick-off the holiday weekend with a split-slate of MLB baseball. With 15-games throughout the day, there is endless opportunity to tune in to great baseball action. Be sure to keep an eye on the weather in Philadelphia. The forecast currently calls for rain in the area, which could wash out the game.
MLBBoston Globe

Joey Gallo, Nate Lowe power Texas Rangers in rout of the Oakland Athletics

Joey Gallo homered in his fifth straight game, Nate Lowe went deep twice, and the Texas Rangers pounded the host Oakland Athletics, 8-3, on Thursday. Gallo finished 3 for 3 with a walk and three RBIs. His five-game homer streak is the longest in the majors this season and tied for second in Rangers history behind Kevin Mench, who homered in seven straight games in 2006.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Adam Frazier voted into MLB All-Star game as starter at second base

DENVER — Speaking before Wednesday’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Adam Frazier said he had not voted for himself to attempt to bolster his candidacy for the MLB All-Star game. “I guess I could,” Frazier said with a laugh, “but I haven’t, no. Let everybody else take...
MLBnumberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Wednesday 6/23/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
MLBNBC Sports

Red Sox have two starters in 2021 All-Star Game

Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers will represent the Boston Red Sox as starters in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game. The voting results were announced Thursday night with Bogaerts edging out fellow Americn League shortstops Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays and Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros. Devers earned the most votes among AL third basemen, topping the Astros' Alex Bregman and White Sox' Yoan Moncada.
MLBbutlercountytimesgazette.com

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and prediction

The Tampa Bay Rays (47-34) and Toronto Blue Jays (41-38) play the first game of a three-game series at Toronto's temporary home of Sahlen Field in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Rays vs. Blue Jays odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 7/2

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBBirmingham Star

Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis head All-Star starters

Los Angeles Angels two-way standout Shohei Ohtani and San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis head the list of players who were named All-Star starters on Thursday night after fan balloting. Ohtani was voted to be the starting designated hitter for the American League for the July 13th game in Denver....
MLBFakeTeams

The Double Switch: Episode 9

Welcome back to the Double Switch! Get used to it!. 2:00 - Introducing Skyler Carlin (our other MLB DFSer) and Fake Teams adding to the MLB DFS discourse. 3:00 - MLB DFS Wars update! Seth Klein and Jamie Calandro lead the pack with just two weeks to go! If you are a tout in ANY form and want to play in our post-ASB competition, reach out by commenting or to @HeathCapps on Twitter. And...join us in donating to Lost Boyz Inc. if you have the funds!
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Weekly Planner: Week 14 (2021)

It’s the last week before the MLB All-Star break. No teams have a five-game week, and there aren’t any squads scheduled to play eight games, either. So the games-scheduled total is six for 16 teams and seven for 14 teams. Additionally, no teams are scheduled for a doubleheader. Import your...