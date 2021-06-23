Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

'Today' Show Fans Are Rejoicing Over Al Roker’s Incredible Career News

By Selena Barrientos
goodhousekeeping.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAl Roker is celebrating his latest Guinness World Records title. On Monday, in honor of the first day of summer, the Today show weather anchor kicked off his fifth annual “Rokerthon” by setting out to earn a new Guinness World Records title for the most people in an online weather reporting relay. From coast to coast, a total of 63 meteorologists from NBC affiliate TV stations teamed up with Al to give live updates from must-visit summer destinations across the U.S., including Atlanta, New Orleans and Honolulu.

www.goodhousekeeping.com
Community Policy
View All 17 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Roker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Today Show#Guinness World Records#Nbc#Gwr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee inundated with support following bittersweet announcement

Ginger Zee has been hailed for her bravery and honesty ahead of the release of her new book, A Little Closer to Home. The Good Morning America star took to Instagram on Monday to share a preview cover of the upcoming memoir, which will touch on sensitive issues close to the star's heart.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Hoda Kotb stuns fans with gorgeous wedding photos from 'magical' day

Hoda Kotb is engaged to fiancé Joel Schiffman, and the pair were forced to delay their wedding twice last year as a result of the pandemic. It won't be long before the mother-of-two gets to say 'I do' to Joel, and was no doubt thinking about this over the weekend as she celebrated another special wedding day.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

'GMA' Fans Are So Happy for Robin Roberts After Seeing Her Big News on Instagram

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts has something exciting up her sleeve — and fans are super pumped for it. This week, the 60-year-old ABC News journalist shared the trailer for her upcoming Disney+ show Turning the Tables on her Instagram page. Premiering on July 28, the roundtable series will feature Robin hosting intimate talks about a multitude of topics with "groups of incredible women" every episode.
TV & VideosNBC San Diego

Savannah Guthrie Reveals Stunning Reason Why She Won't Be a ‘Jeopardy!' Contestant: ‘Not Even Close'

If you've been watching "Jeopardy!" over the last few months you've seen some familiar faces filling in as guest hosts, following the death of TV legend Alex Trebek. Trebek, who died from pancreatic cancer in November 2020, was revered by his fans, so choosing the right person to be the new host of the longtime TV trivia game show is going to be a tough decision.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Al Roker shares photos from daughter Courtney's wedding

June 6 (UPI) -- Today co-host Al Roker has shared on social media photos from his daughter Courtney's weekend wedding. "A perfect magical evening being there for the marriage of my first princess @Cocoroker and @djweslaga with @DebRobertsABC and #maidofhonor @LeilaRoker and #groomsman @NicholasRoker," the 66-year-old TV personality tweeted Saturday, along with three pictures of him with his wife, ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, and their kids on the happy day.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking news with fans

Robin Roberts signed off from Good Morning America with some sad news on Tuesday when she revealed the tragic loss of someone very special . The GMA presenter sat alongside her co-host, T.J Holmes, as they made the announcement which had fans welling up. Robin paid tribute to a much-loved...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Michael Strahan celebrates proud news with Al Roker's wife

Michael Strahan and Al Roker's wife, Deborah Roberts, had fans falling over themselves when they shared a sweet photo together for an important reason. The TV stars both looked amazing in a snapshot posted on Instagram by the ABC journalist and she explained why they were so happy in the caption.
Florida StateWrcbtv.com

ROKERTHON: Al Roker sets new Guinness World Record with his old pal Paul Barys

UPDATE: Al Roker put his name in the record books yet again on Monday as this year's Rokerthon featured a "Summer Weather Relay." The TODAY weatherman and more than 50 members of the NBC family gathered coast to coast to mark the return of summer by sharing the weather forecast from their neck of the woods continuously throughout all four hours of TODAY.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

Wanda Sykes Fans Are Freaking Out Over Her Big 'Upshaws' Instagram Announcement

Wanda Sykes just delivered news The Upshaws fans have been waiting for since they finished season 1. Thanks to cocreators Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda's genius comedy and the support of fans everywhere, Netflix has officially renewed The Upshaws for a second season. Wanda, who plays Lucretia, confirmed the renewal with a fun Instagram announcement video on Thursday featuring her fellow cast members dancing and celebrating. She captioned the special post, "Season ✌🏾#TheUpshaws @netflix."
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Al Roker leads successful record attempt for weather reporting relay

(UPI) A team of 63 weather reporters, led by Al Roker, broke a Guinness World Record for the most people in an online weather reporting relay. Roker, the weather forecaster for NBC's Today show, celebrated Rokerthon, his annual celebration of the start of summer, by leading the weather reporters from 63 NBC-affiliated stations across the United States in a weather reporting relay.
TV Showstownandcountrymag.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Can't Stop Talking About Savannah Guthrie as a Guest Host

Apart from watching Savannah Guthrie on the Today show every morning, fans now have the chance to catch her in the evening as Jeopardy!'s newest guest host. On Monday, the broadcast journalist made her Jeopardy! debut, taking the reins from Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik who stood at the lectern the last two weeks. Savannah joins a roster of celebrities and Jeopardy! prodigies, including Ken Jennings and Aaron Rogers, who have had the opportunity to honor Alex Trebek’s legacy on the beloved game show.