'Today' Show Fans Are Rejoicing Over Al Roker’s Incredible Career News

Al Roker is celebrating his latest Guinness World Records title. On Monday, in honor of the first day of summer, the Today show weather anchor kicked off his fifth annual “Rokerthon” by setting out to earn a new Guinness World Records title for the most people in an online weather reporting relay. From coast to coast, a total of 63 meteorologists from NBC affiliate TV stations teamed up with Al to give live updates from must-visit summer destinations across the U.S., including Atlanta, New Orleans and Honolulu.