During the pandemic, out of necessity, the adoption and use of telehealth grew exponentially. Health systems that already had telehealth programs rapidly expanded these offerings, while other health systems sprinted to implement virtual care capabilities. This resulted in a dramatic uptick in providers trying to see patients online through any means possible, whether that be via a Facetime call or connecting through their EMR. But as a "new normal" for healthcare is emerging, it’s becoming increasingly clear that not all video connections are created equal.