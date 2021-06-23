2021 Primary Winners

Town of Almond Town Board Races, two seats were up:. In the Steuben County Legislator’s race for District 3, the Bath area, is too close to call, the county elections board says there’s a lot of absentees to be counted there. Right now, there’s a four vote lead for Republican Guy Hammond over Hal Bailey 198 to 194. In Addison, Jack Thompson narrowly defeated Brandon Conklin in the Addison Town Supervisor’s race, 36-31. In Addison, there are six absentees. In the Cohocton Town Supervisor’s primary, Town Supervisor Judith Hall has apparently lost by nine votes, Cheryl Dusenbery 120, Judith Hall, 111, and in Cohocton there are four absentees. Now Judith Hall will be on the ballot in November as Hall is on an Independent line. In Fremont, the primary winners for the town board seats, were Berton Candee 29 votes, and Cindy Smith, 32 votes. Fremont has two absentees that have come in so far.