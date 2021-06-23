Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Panama City

By Stacker
 11 days ago

j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

Metros sending the most people to Panama City

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Panama City using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Panama City from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0acuAvvs00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#30. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Washington in 2014-2018: 151 (#184 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Panama City to Washington: 246 (#10 most common destination from Panama City)

- Net migration: 95 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0acuAvvs00
M Floyd // Flickr

#29. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Birmingham in 2014-2018: 156 (#43 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Migration from Panama City to Birmingham: 162 (#17 most common destination from Panama City)

- Net migration: 6 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCWnc_0acuAvvs00
Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Albany, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Albany in 2014-2018: 157 (#7 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Panama City to Albany: 0 (#163 most common destination from Panama City)

- Net migration: 157 to Panama City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0acuAvvs00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#27. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from San Diego in 2014-2018: 157 (#123 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Panama City to San Diego: 0 (#163 most common destination from Panama City)

- Net migration: 157 to Panama City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0acuAvvs00
skeeze // Pixabay

#26. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Houston in 2014-2018: 161 (#132 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Panama City to Houston: 0 (#163 most common destination from Panama City)

- Net migration: 161 to Panama City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oi64T_0acuAvvs00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#25. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Memphis in 2014-2018: 166 (#57 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Panama City to Memphis: 23 (#95 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 143 to Panama City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0acuAvvs00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#24. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from New York in 2014-2018: 168 (#194 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Panama City to New York: 32 (#79 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 136 to Panama City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0acuAvvs00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#23. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Nashville in 2014-2018: 168 (#71 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Panama City to Nashville: 190 (#12 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 22 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtAXJ_0acuAvvs00
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#22. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Port St. Lucie in 2014-2018: 175 (#21 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)
- Migration from Panama City to Port St. Lucie: 31 (#82 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 144 to Panama City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44kO7C_0acuAvvs00
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#21. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Lakeland in 2014-2018: 178 (#28 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Migration from Panama City to Lakeland: 157 (#19 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 21 to Panama City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41S4yh_0acuAvvs00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Dothan, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Dothan in 2014-2018: 178 (#4 most common destination from Dothan)
- Migration from Panama City to Dothan: 160 (#18 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 18 to Panama City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0acuAvvs00
Pixabay

#19. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 183 (#80 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Panama City to San Antonio: 2 (#137 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 181 to Panama City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0sEP_0acuAvvs00
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#18. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Montgomery in 2014-2018: 185 (#21 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Migration from Panama City to Montgomery: 31 (#82 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 154 to Panama City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geBFl_0acuAvvs00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#17. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Palm Bay in 2014-2018: 197 (#23 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Migration from Panama City to Palm Bay: 922 (#3 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 725 to Palm Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0acuAvvs00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#16. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from North Port in 2014-2018: 206 (#26 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Panama City to North Port: 108 (#27 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 98 to Panama City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d64dr_0acuAvvs00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#15. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Deltona in 2014-2018: 207 (#26 most common destination from Deltona)
- Migration from Panama City to Deltona: 55 (#55 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 152 to Panama City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0acuAvvs00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#14. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 300 (#61 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Panama City to Virginia Beach: 317 (#9 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 17 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0acuAvvs00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#13. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Tampa in 2014-2018: 307 (#73 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Panama City to Tampa: 428 (#7 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 121 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPHNA_0acuAvvs00
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#12. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Gainesville in 2014-2018: 331 (#15 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Migration from Panama City to Gainesville: 168 (#16 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 163 to Panama City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0acuAvvs00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#11. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 332 (#24 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Panama City to Louisville/Jefferson County: 8 (#124 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 324 to Panama City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye54t_0acuAvvs00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#10. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 337 (#39 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Panama City to Jacksonville: 228 (#11 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 109 to Panama City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497Uas_0acuAvvs00
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Dayton, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Dayton in 2014-2018: 341 (#14 most common destination from Dayton)
- Migration from Panama City to Dayton: 16 (#105 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 325 to Panama City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0acuAvvs00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Miami in 2014-2018: 347 (#75 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Panama City to Miami: 363 (#8 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 16 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0acuAvvs00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#7. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Orlando in 2014-2018: 404 (#45 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Panama City to Orlando: 913 (#4 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 509 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0acuAvvs00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 411 (#17 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Panama City to Pensacola: 950 (#2 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 539 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0acuAvvs00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#5. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 448 (#37 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Panama City to Las Vegas: 48 (#60 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 400 to Panama City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTB0O_0acuAvvs00
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#4. Visalia-Porterville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Visalia in 2014-2018: 449 (#8 most common destination from Visalia)
- Migration from Panama City to Visalia: 0 (#163 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 449 to Panama City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0acuAvvs00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 493 (#78 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Panama City to Atlanta: 994 (#1 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 501 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lf0CM_0acuAvvs00
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#2. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Tallahassee in 2014-2018: 525 (#10 most common destination from Tallahassee)
- Migration from Panama City to Tallahassee: 543 (#6 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 18 to Tallahassee https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfszO_0acuAvvs00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#1. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City from Crestview in 2014-2018: 681 (#5 most common destination from Crestview)
- Migration from Panama City to Crestview: 770 (#5 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 89 to Crestview
