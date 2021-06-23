Metros sending the most people to Panama City

Jul. 1—BAY COUNTY — The Fourth of July centers on water in Bay County, with three nights of fireworks over the bay, lagoon and the Gulf. The patriotic weekend launches Friday with the Light Up the Bay fireworks show situated over St. Andrew Bay and hosted by Papa Joe's Bayside at 4601 W. U.S. 98 in Panama City. Bring your lawn chairs out and enjoy an array of food trucks and live music.