Metros sending the most people to Colorado Springs
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
Metros sending the most people to Colorado SpringsStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Colorado Springs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Colorado Springs from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Zereshk // Wikimedia
#25. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from Tucson in 2014-2018: 619 (#15 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Tucson: 354 (#34 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 265 to Colorado Springs
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 652 (#61 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Atlanta: 527 (#22 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 125 to Colorado Springs
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#23. Boulder, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from Boulder in 2014-2018: 655 (#4 most common destination from Boulder)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Boulder: 694 (#15 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 39 to Boulder
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#22. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 679 (#24 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to St. Louis: 70 (#119 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 609 to Colorado Springs
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#21. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 703 (#24 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Kansas City: 791 (#13 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 88 to Kansas City
SD Dirk // Flickr
#20. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from San Diego in 2014-2018: 703 (#42 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to San Diego: 1,140 (#6 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 437 to San Diego
randy andy // Shutterstock
#19. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 736 (#22 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Las Vegas: 273 (#42 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 463 to Colorado Springs
Pixabay
#18. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 759 (#26 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Sacramento: 310 (#36 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 449 to Colorado Springs
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#17. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from Killeen in 2014-2018: 763 (#7 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Killeen: 735 (#14 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 28 to Colorado Springs
davidwilson1949 // Flickr
#16. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 769 (#8 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Fayetteville: 549 (#20 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 220 to Colorado Springs
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from Columbus in 2014-2018: 824 (#4 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Columbus: 347 (#35 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 477 to Colorado Springs
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#14. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from Chicago in 2014-2018: 828 (#70 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Chicago: 682 (#16 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 146 to Colorado Springs
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from Miami in 2014-2018: 864 (#36 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Miami: 160 (#64 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 704 to Colorado Springs
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#12. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from Riverside in 2014-2018: 904 (#25 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Riverside: 542 (#21 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 362 to Colorado Springs
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#11. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from New York in 2014-2018: 953 (#89 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to New York: 489 (#25 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 464 to Colorado Springs
Pixabay
#10. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 967 (#11 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to San Antonio: 905 (#11 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 62 to Colorado Springs
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#9. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 972 (#21 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Virginia Beach: 129 (#80 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 843 to Colorado Springs
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 1,074 (#49 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Los Angeles: 981 (#9 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 93 to Colorado Springs
John Wark // Wikicommons
#7. Pueblo, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from Pueblo in 2014-2018: 1,086 (#2 most common destination from Pueblo)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Pueblo: 1,676 (#2 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 590 to Pueblo
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,132 (#37 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Dallas: 1,042 (#7 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 90 to Colorado Springs
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#5. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 1,203 (#8 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Urban Honolulu: 801 (#12 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 402 to Colorado Springs
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#4. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from Washington in 2014-2018: 1,253 (#42 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Washington: 921 (#10 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 332 to Colorado Springs
skeeze // Pixabay
#3. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from Houston in 2014-2018: 1,379 (#22 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Houston: 527 (#22 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 852 to Colorado Springs
Public Domain
#2. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,514 (#23 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Seattle: 1,197 (#4 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 317 to Colorado Springs
f11photo // Shutterstock
#1. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs from Denver in 2014-2018: 11,504 (#1 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Denver: 6,126 (#1 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 5,378 to Colorado Springs