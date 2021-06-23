Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

Metros sending the most people to Colorado Springs

By Stacker
 11 days ago

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Colorado Springs using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Colorado Springs from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#25. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from Tucson in 2014-2018: 619 (#15 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Tucson: 354 (#34 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 265 to Colorado Springs
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 652 (#61 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Atlanta: 527 (#22 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#23. Boulder, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from Boulder in 2014-2018: 655 (#4 most common destination from Boulder)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Boulder: 694 (#15 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 679 (#24 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to St. Louis: 70 (#119 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#21. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 703 (#24 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Kansas City: 791 (#13 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

SD Dirk // Flickr

#20. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from San Diego in 2014-2018: 703 (#42 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to San Diego: 1,140 (#6 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
randy andy // Shutterstock

#19. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 736 (#22 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Las Vegas: 273 (#42 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
Pixabay

#18. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 759 (#26 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Sacramento: 310 (#36 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#17. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from Killeen in 2014-2018: 763 (#7 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Killeen: 735 (#14 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#16. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 769 (#8 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Fayetteville: 549 (#20 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from Columbus in 2014-2018: 824 (#4 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Columbus: 347 (#35 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#14. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from Chicago in 2014-2018: 828 (#70 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Chicago: 682 (#16 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from Miami in 2014-2018: 864 (#36 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Miami: 160 (#64 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#12. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from Riverside in 2014-2018: 904 (#25 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Riverside: 542 (#21 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#11. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from New York in 2014-2018: 953 (#89 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to New York: 489 (#25 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
Pixabay

#10. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 967 (#11 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to San Antonio: 905 (#11 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#9. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 972 (#21 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Virginia Beach: 129 (#80 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#8. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 1,074 (#49 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Los Angeles: 981 (#9 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
John Wark // Wikicommons

#7. Pueblo, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from Pueblo in 2014-2018: 1,086 (#2 most common destination from Pueblo)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Pueblo: 1,676 (#2 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from Dallas in 2014-2018: 1,132 (#37 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Dallas: 1,042 (#7 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#5. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 1,203 (#8 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Urban Honolulu: 801 (#12 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#4. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from Washington in 2014-2018: 1,253 (#42 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Washington: 921 (#10 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
skeeze // Pixabay

#3. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from Houston in 2014-2018: 1,379 (#22 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Houston: 527 (#22 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
Public Domain

#2. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,514 (#23 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Seattle: 1,197 (#4 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs from Denver in 2014-2018: 11,504 (#1 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Denver: 6,126 (#1 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 5,378 to Colorado Springs
