Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Metros sending the most people to Little Rock

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJEIO_0acuArOy00
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

Metros sending the most people to Little Rock

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Little Rock using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Little Rock from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0acuArOy00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#30. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 128 (#104 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Little Rock to Baltimore: 120 (#43 most common destination from Little Rock)

- Net migration: 8 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0acuArOy00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Miami in 2014-2018: 136 (#138 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Little Rock to Miami: 206 (#27 most common destination from Little Rock)

- Net migration: 70 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2Zpf_0acuArOy00
pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Erie, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Erie in 2014-2018: 151 (#26 most common destination from Erie)
- Migration from Little Rock to Erie: 10 (#162 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 141 to Little Rock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0acuArOy00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#27. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Omaha in 2014-2018: 160 (#40 most common destination from Omaha)
- Migration from Little Rock to Omaha: 43 (#88 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 117 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0acuArOy00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#26. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Boston in 2014-2018: 167 (#101 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Little Rock to Boston: 169 (#33 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 2 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0acuArOy00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#25. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 177 (#161 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Little Rock to Los Angeles: 297 (#18 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 120 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0acuArOy00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#24. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from New York in 2014-2018: 186 (#188 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Little Rock to New York: 124 (#40 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 62 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0acuArOy00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#23. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 188 (#87 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Little Rock to Virginia Beach: 4 (#183 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 184 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opV8Q_0acuArOy00
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#22. Springfield, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Springfield in 2014-2018: 191 (#15 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from Little Rock to Springfield: 120 (#43 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 71 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfrzd_0acuArOy00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#21. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Killeen in 2014-2018: 216 (#32 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Little Rock to Killeen: 166 (#34 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 50 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0acuArOy00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#20. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Washington in 2014-2018: 232 (#143 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Little Rock to Washington: 259 (#22 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 27 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0acuArOy00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#19. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 234 (#55 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Little Rock to Indianapolis: 127 (#39 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 107 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0acuArOy00
Pixabay

#18. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Austin in 2014-2018: 238 (#60 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Little Rock to Austin: 549 (#8 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 311 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0acuArOy00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 280 (#41 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Little Rock to Colorado Springs: 76 (#62 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 204 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrdWT_0acuArOy00
Pixabay

#16. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Huntsville in 2014-2018: 282 (#12 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Migration from Little Rock to Huntsville: 114 (#47 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 168 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0acuArOy00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#15. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 285 (#46 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Little Rock to Kansas City: 163 (#35 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 122 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343EEv_0acuArOy00
Canva

#14. Monroe, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Monroe in 2014-2018: 307 (#5 most common destination from Monroe)
- Migration from Little Rock to Monroe: 119 (#45 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 188 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0acuArOy00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#13. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Chicago in 2014-2018: 330 (#128 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Little Rock to Chicago: 208 (#26 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 122 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0acuArOy00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 384 (#92 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Little Rock to Atlanta: 241 (#23 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 143 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0acuArOy00
skeeze // Pixabay

#11. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Houston in 2014-2018: 417 (#70 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Little Rock to Houston: 548 (#9 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 131 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0acuArOy00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Denver in 2014-2018: 435 (#48 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Little Rock to Denver: 335 (#14 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 100 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43k4C8_0acuArOy00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#9. Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Texarkana in 2014-2018: 468 (#3 most common destination from Texarkana)
- Migration from Little Rock to Texarkana: 338 (#13 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 130 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRfZB_0acuArOy00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#8. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Fort Smith in 2014-2018: 615 (#4 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Migration from Little Rock to Fort Smith: 1,186 (#3 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 571 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0acuArOy00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 762 (#19 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Little Rock to St. Louis: 334 (#15 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 428 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0acuArOy00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Dallas in 2014-2018: 789 (#51 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Little Rock to Dallas: 1,130 (#5 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 341 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FSau_0acuArOy00
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Jonesboro, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Jonesboro in 2014-2018: 815 (#1 most common destination from Jonesboro)
- Migration from Little Rock to Jonesboro: 785 (#7 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 30 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oi64T_0acuArOy00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#4. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Memphis in 2014-2018: 849 (#7 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Little Rock to Memphis: 1,153 (#4 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 304 to Memphis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=164THM_0acuArOy00
Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#3. Hot Springs, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Hot Springs in 2014-2018: 1,086 (#1 most common destination from Hot Springs)
- Migration from Little Rock to Hot Springs: 1,237 (#2 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 151 to Hot Springs https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EzRqC_0acuArOy00
Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

#2. Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Pine Bluff in 2014-2018: 1,287 (#1 most common destination from Pine Bluff)
- Migration from Little Rock to Pine Bluff: 1,129 (#6 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 158 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzkdS_0acuArOy00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#1. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 1,452 (#2 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Little Rock to Fayetteville: 2,230 (#1 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 778 to Fayetteville
Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Springs#Atlanta#Lakewood#Little Rock Stacker#The U S Census Bureau#Famartin Wikicommons#Baltimore Columbia#Md Metro Area Migration#Little Rock Kolossos#Wikimedia Commons#Ne Ia#Ma Nh#Boston Bds2006
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Little Rock, ARnwaonline.com

Work to close I-30 in Little Rock on weekend

A roughly half-mile section of Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock will be closed and require detours all next weekend to accommodate work on the nearly $1 billion 30 Crossing project. The detours onto the frontage roads between East Sixth Street and Interstate 630 will begin at 10 p.m. Friday...
thv11.com

Pops on the River returns to Little Rock

The fourth of July weekend is finally here. And things are largely returning to normal this year -- as some of our favorite fireworks shows return across Arkansas.
Little Rock, ARlittlerocksoiree.com

Kristie Smith's Guide to Little Rock

Kristie Smith, principal broker of KSmith Properties Realty and Real Estate Institute instructor, shares her favorite parts of the city. Never gets old: The hotel that anchors downtown, by any name, currently the Marriott, is one of my favorite places to dress up and go have some fun or dinner. There's always some cool new update or exhibit in the convention center. It literally never gets old.
North Little Rock, ARKATV

Shooting in North Little Rock leaves 1 dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — A shooting in North Little Rock left one man dead early Monday, police reported. Officers responded to a shooting in the area of 16th and Chandler Street around 1:29 a.m., according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Albert Reddick, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Little Rock march advocates for Black women

Little Rock's first annual March for Black Women and Girls was both a celebration and a memorial. About 100 people, mostly Black women, gathered at The Bernice Garden in Little Rock Saturday afternoon to socialize, dance, patronize Black women-owned businesses and hear a lineup of speakers and poets discuss the trials and treasures of being both Black and female in the U.S.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Little Rock dedicates new downtown sculpture

Little Rock officials on Friday dedicated a new, 24-foot-tall stainless-steel sculpture, "Helios," at the corner of Main Street and Capitol Avenue. Twisting metallic bands reach up to grasp a reflective orb at the top of the sculpture, which lights up at night and is mounted on a gray pedestal. The...
Tennessee Statecapradio.org

Tennessee Beauty School Teaches Importance Of Working With Black Hair

A Black hair salon in Tennessee is teaching people of other races how to do hair for Black women. So far, it's done lessons in Nashville and one in Portland. A Nashville hairstylist is pushing the salon industry to address racism that disregards Black culture and Black clients. From Nashville Public Radio, Ambriehl Crutchfield reports.
Iowa StateSioux City Journal

Iowa restaurants: Where have the workers gone?

DES MOINES -- “We’re hiring” signs have become as common in Iowa restaurants as pulled pork sandwiches. Nine out of 10 Iowa restaurants are actively seeking more staff, and more than half are operating at least 20% below normal staffing levels, according to the latest survey data from the Iowa Restaurant Association.
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

Start a fire in Utah? Be ready to pay

After the Brian Head fire torched 13 homes and an expanse of forest the size of Salt Lake City, authorities in southern Utah were intent on holding the cabin owner who sparked it to account. Prosecutors charged him with reckless burning, a class A misdemeanor, but they ran into a...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
North Little Rock, ARKATV

North Little Rock police searching for runaway teen

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police are searching for a runaway 17-year-old girl. Police say Thuriya Chism ran away from her home on June 24. No further information was released. If you have any information about Thuriya’s whereabouts, you are asked to call North Little Rock police.
IndustryCharleston Regional Business Journal

We love our celebratory explosives in S.C.

Rankings determined by dollar value of fireworks imports into the state, divided by population. Maybe it’s because fireworks are illegal in North Carolina. Maybe it’s because we’re more patriotic than 45 other states in the U.S. However, the data is clear. South Carolinians love to shoot fireworks on holidays like July 4.