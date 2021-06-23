Metros sending the most people to Little Rock
Metros sending the most people to Little Rock

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Little Rock using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Little Rock from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#30. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 128 (#104 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Little Rock to Baltimore: 120 (#43 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 8 to Little Rock
#29. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Miami in 2014-2018: 136 (#138 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Little Rock to Miami: 206 (#27 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 70 to Miami
#28. Erie, PA Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Erie in 2014-2018: 151 (#26 most common destination from Erie)
- Migration from Little Rock to Erie: 10 (#162 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 141 to Little Rock
#27. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Omaha in 2014-2018: 160 (#40 most common destination from Omaha)
- Migration from Little Rock to Omaha: 43 (#88 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 117 to Little Rock
#26. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Boston in 2014-2018: 167 (#101 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Little Rock to Boston: 169 (#33 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 2 to Boston
#25. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 177 (#161 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Little Rock to Los Angeles: 297 (#18 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 120 to Los Angeles
#24. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from New York in 2014-2018: 186 (#188 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Little Rock to New York: 124 (#40 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 62 to Little Rock
#23. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 188 (#87 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Little Rock to Virginia Beach: 4 (#183 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 184 to Little Rock
#22. Springfield, MO Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Springfield in 2014-2018: 191 (#15 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from Little Rock to Springfield: 120 (#43 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 71 to Little Rock
#21. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Killeen in 2014-2018: 216 (#32 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Little Rock to Killeen: 166 (#34 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 50 to Little Rock
#20. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Washington in 2014-2018: 232 (#143 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Little Rock to Washington: 259 (#22 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 27 to Washington
#19. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 234 (#55 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Little Rock to Indianapolis: 127 (#39 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 107 to Little Rock
#18. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Austin in 2014-2018: 238 (#60 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Little Rock to Austin: 549 (#8 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 311 to Austin
#17. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 280 (#41 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Little Rock to Colorado Springs: 76 (#62 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 204 to Little Rock
#16. Huntsville, AL Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Huntsville in 2014-2018: 282 (#12 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Migration from Little Rock to Huntsville: 114 (#47 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 168 to Little Rock
#15. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 285 (#46 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Little Rock to Kansas City: 163 (#35 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 122 to Little Rock
#14. Monroe, LA Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Monroe in 2014-2018: 307 (#5 most common destination from Monroe)
- Migration from Little Rock to Monroe: 119 (#45 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 188 to Little Rock
#13. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Chicago in 2014-2018: 330 (#128 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Little Rock to Chicago: 208 (#26 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 122 to Little Rock
#12. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 384 (#92 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Little Rock to Atlanta: 241 (#23 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 143 to Little Rock
#11. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Houston in 2014-2018: 417 (#70 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Little Rock to Houston: 548 (#9 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 131 to Houston
#10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Denver in 2014-2018: 435 (#48 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Little Rock to Denver: 335 (#14 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 100 to Little Rock
#9. Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Texarkana in 2014-2018: 468 (#3 most common destination from Texarkana)
- Migration from Little Rock to Texarkana: 338 (#13 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 130 to Little Rock
#8. Fort Smith, AR-OK Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Fort Smith in 2014-2018: 615 (#4 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Migration from Little Rock to Fort Smith: 1,186 (#3 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 571 to Fort Smith
#7. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 762 (#19 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Little Rock to St. Louis: 334 (#15 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 428 to Little Rock
#6. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Dallas in 2014-2018: 789 (#51 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Little Rock to Dallas: 1,130 (#5 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 341 to Dallas
#5. Jonesboro, AR Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Jonesboro in 2014-2018: 815 (#1 most common destination from Jonesboro)
- Migration from Little Rock to Jonesboro: 785 (#7 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 30 to Little Rock
#4. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Memphis in 2014-2018: 849 (#7 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Little Rock to Memphis: 1,153 (#4 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 304 to Memphis
#3. Hot Springs, AR Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Hot Springs in 2014-2018: 1,086 (#1 most common destination from Hot Springs)
- Migration from Little Rock to Hot Springs: 1,237 (#2 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 151 to Hot Springs
#2. Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Pine Bluff in 2014-2018: 1,287 (#1 most common destination from Pine Bluff)
- Migration from Little Rock to Pine Bluff: 1,129 (#6 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 158 to Little Rock
#1. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area- Migration to Little Rock from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 1,452 (#2 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Little Rock to Fayetteville: 2,230 (#1 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 778 to Fayetteville