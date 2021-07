LONDON, July 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The war on Covid-19 has proved remarkably expensive. The U.S. federal deficit last year ran to $3.4 trillion. That’s nearly 95% of Washington’s total tax take. As the crisis eases, policymakers are thinking about how to foot the bill, as my Breakingviews colleagues expected they would during the height of the pandemic. Past wars have brought forth new taxes. It’s time to reconsider fresh sources of government revenue – levies which not only raise money but redress economic and social ailments.