Metros sending the most people to Greenville
Metros sending the most people to GreenvilleStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Greenville using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Greenville from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#20. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 160 (#125 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Greenville to Philadelphia: 54 (#27 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 106 to Greenville
#19. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Goldsboro in 2014-2018: 163 (#9 most common destination from Goldsboro)
- Migration from Greenville to Goldsboro: 309 (#7 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 146 to Goldsboro
#18. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Dallas in 2014-2018: 175 (#140 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Greenville to Dallas: 101 (#17 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 74 to Greenville
#17. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Hickory in 2014-2018: 181 (#10 most common destination from Hickory)
- Migration from Greenville to Hickory: 152 (#11 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 29 to Greenville
#16. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Washington in 2014-2018: 198 (#160 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Greenville to Washington: 134 (#12 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 64 to Greenville
#15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Miami in 2014-2018: 205 (#115 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Greenville to Miami: 116 (#15 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 89 to Greenville
#14. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Salisbury in 2014-2018: 244 (#9 most common destination from Salisbury)
- Migration from Greenville to Salisbury: 0 (#100 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 244 to Greenville
#13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 261 (#123 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Greenville to Atlanta: 75 (#21 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 186 to Greenville
#12. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Greensboro in 2014-2018: 320 (#18 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Migration from Greenville to Greensboro: 484 (#4 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 164 to Greensboro
#11. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 349 (#15 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Greenville to Jacksonville: 170 (#9 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 179 to Greenville
#10. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Winston in 2014-2018: 365 (#9 most common destination from Winston)
- Migration from Greenville to Winston: 101 (#17 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 264 to Greenville
#9. Wilmington, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Wilmington in 2014-2018: 382 (#7 most common destination from Wilmington)
- Migration from Greenville to Wilmington: 161 (#10 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 221 to Greenville
#8. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 512 (#13 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Greenville to Fayetteville: 104 (#16 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 408 to Greenville
#7. New Bern, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from New Bern in 2014-2018: 517 (#2 most common destination from New Bern)
- Migration from Greenville to New Bern: 681 (#2 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 164 to New Bern
#6. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 738 (#26 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Greenville to Virginia Beach: 99 (#19 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 639 to Greenville
#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from New York in 2014-2018: 988 (#87 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Greenville to New York: 47 (#33 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 941 to Greenville
#4. Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Rocky Mount in 2014-2018: 1,051 (#2 most common destination from Rocky Mount)
- Migration from Greenville to Rocky Mount: 473 (#5 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 578 to Greenville
#3. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Durham in 2014-2018: 1,183 (#5 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Greenville to Durham: 418 (#6 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 765 to Greenville
#2. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 1,191 (#17 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Greenville to Charlotte: 659 (#3 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 532 to Greenville
#1. Raleigh, NC Metro Area- Migration to Greenville from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 2,013 (#3 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Greenville to Raleigh: 2,129 (#1 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 116 to Raleigh