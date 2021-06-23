Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Metros sending the most people to Greenville

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DM7jm_0acuApdW00
Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

Metros sending the most people to Greenville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Greenville using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Greenville from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0acuApdW00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#20. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 160 (#125 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Greenville to Philadelphia: 54 (#27 most common destination from Greenville)

- Net migration: 106 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZ3CG_0acuApdW00
Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina

#19. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville from Goldsboro in 2014-2018: 163 (#9 most common destination from Goldsboro)
- Migration from Greenville to Goldsboro: 309 (#7 most common destination from Greenville)

- Net migration: 146 to Goldsboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0acuApdW00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville from Dallas in 2014-2018: 175 (#140 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Greenville to Dallas: 101 (#17 most common destination from Greenville)

- Net migration: 74 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxZgb_0acuApdW00
Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville from Hickory in 2014-2018: 181 (#10 most common destination from Hickory)
- Migration from Greenville to Hickory: 152 (#11 most common destination from Greenville)

- Net migration: 29 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0acuApdW00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#16. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville from Washington in 2014-2018: 198 (#160 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Greenville to Washington: 134 (#12 most common destination from Greenville)

- Net migration: 64 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0acuApdW00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville from Miami in 2014-2018: 205 (#115 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Greenville to Miami: 116 (#15 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 89 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GxqBK_0acuApdW00
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#14. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville from Salisbury in 2014-2018: 244 (#9 most common destination from Salisbury)
- Migration from Greenville to Salisbury: 0 (#100 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 244 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0acuApdW00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 261 (#123 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Greenville to Atlanta: 75 (#21 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 186 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9DIT_0acuApdW00
Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#12. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville from Greensboro in 2014-2018: 320 (#18 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Migration from Greenville to Greensboro: 484 (#4 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 164 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0acuApdW00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 349 (#15 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Greenville to Jacksonville: 170 (#9 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 179 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8nKQ_0acuApdW00
tweber1// Wikimedia

#10. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville from Winston in 2014-2018: 365 (#9 most common destination from Winston)
- Migration from Greenville to Winston: 101 (#17 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 264 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILW5r_0acuApdW00
Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#9. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville from Wilmington in 2014-2018: 382 (#7 most common destination from Wilmington)
- Migration from Greenville to Wilmington: 161 (#10 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 221 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEZQ8_0acuApdW00
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#8. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 512 (#13 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Greenville to Fayetteville: 104 (#16 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 408 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AgJub_0acuApdW00
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#7. New Bern, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville from New Bern in 2014-2018: 517 (#2 most common destination from New Bern)
- Migration from Greenville to New Bern: 681 (#2 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 164 to New Bern https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0acuApdW00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#6. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 738 (#26 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Greenville to Virginia Beach: 99 (#19 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 639 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0acuApdW00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville from New York in 2014-2018: 988 (#87 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Greenville to New York: 47 (#33 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 941 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z18jZ_0acuApdW00
David Wilson // Wikicommon

#4. Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville from Rocky Mount in 2014-2018: 1,051 (#2 most common destination from Rocky Mount)
- Migration from Greenville to Rocky Mount: 473 (#5 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 578 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyGEE_0acuApdW00
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#3. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville from Durham in 2014-2018: 1,183 (#5 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Greenville to Durham: 418 (#6 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 765 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0acuApdW00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 1,191 (#17 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Greenville to Charlotte: 659 (#3 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 532 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0acuApdW00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#1. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 2,013 (#3 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Greenville to Raleigh: 2,129 (#1 most common destination from Greenville)
- Net migration: 116 to Raleigh
Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alexandria#Flickr#U S Census Bureau#Philadelphia#Wikimedia Metros#Greenville Stacker#The U S Census Bureau#Pa Nj De Md#Greenville Kolossos#Md De#Greenville Keizers#Nc#Winston#Greenville Tradewinds#New Bern Sherry V Smith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Memphis, TNWREG

Where people in Memphis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Memphis are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Memphis between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration. 1 / 50Billwhittaker...