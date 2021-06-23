Metros sending the most people to Abilene

With the commitment of Maurion Horn, Texas Tech just landed what surely is its highest rated recruit ever from the state of Oklahoma. The only other candidates for that distinction would be running back Harrison Jeffers from Lawton, defensive tackle Pearlie Graves from Tulsa, and defensive back Tre’Vante Porter from Oklahoma City. All three of those recruits were major gets for Texas Tech, but none of them had a firm offer from Oklahoma. Horn did.