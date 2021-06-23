Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Abilene

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxWp2_0acuAn7I00
Barbara Brannon//Flickr

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Abilene using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Abilene from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SAEvT_0acuAn7I00
Burkeanwhig // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from Florence in 2014-2018: 96 (#10 most common destination from Florence)
- Migration from Abilene to Florence: 0 (#116 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 96 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0acuAn7I00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#24. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from New York in 2014-2018: 99 (#230 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Abilene to New York: 7 (#79 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 92 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0acuAn7I00
Wikimedia

#23. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 103 (#72 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Abilene to Oklahoma City: 206 (#8 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 103 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lf0CM_0acuAn7I00
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#22. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from Tallahassee in 2014-2018: 104 (#37 most common destination from Tallahassee)
- Migration from Abilene to Tallahassee: 0 (#116 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 104 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0acuAn7I00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from Miami in 2014-2018: 114 (#156 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Abilene to Miami: 0 (#116 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 114 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xP7Fe_0acuAn7I00
Lpret // Wikicommons

#20. Waco, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from Waco in 2014-2018: 116 (#17 most common destination from Waco)

- Migration from Abilene to Waco: 85 (#25 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 31 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0acuAn7I00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 117 (#169 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Abilene to Atlanta: 101 (#20 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 16 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0acuAn7I00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#18. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from Omaha in 2014-2018: 119 (#59 most common destination from Omaha)
- Migration from Abilene to Omaha: 25 (#55 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 94 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tuzQB_0acuAn7I00
Rusalkin Dmytro // Shutterstock

#17. Odessa, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from Odessa in 2014-2018: 124 (#15 most common destination from Odessa)
- Migration from Abilene to Odessa: 102 (#19 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 22 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0acuAn7I00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#16. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from Denver in 2014-2018: 134 (#112 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Abilene to Denver: 50 (#35 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 84 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39EjlY_0acuAn7I00
SG Arts // Shutterstock

#15. Midland, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from Midland in 2014-2018: 146 (#12 most common destination from Midland)
- Migration from Abilene to Midland: 40 (#42 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 106 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0acuAn7I00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#14. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 159 (#122 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Abilene to Phoenix: 0 (#116 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 159 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0acuAn7I00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#13. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from Riverside in 2014-2018: 191 (#98 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Abilene to Riverside: 0 (#116 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 191 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfrzd_0acuAn7I00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#12. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from Killeen in 2014-2018: 216 (#32 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Abilene to Killeen: 71 (#27 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 145 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebX0s_0acuAn7I00
Charles Henry // Flickr

#11. Amarillo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from Amarillo in 2014-2018: 234 (#7 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Migration from Abilene to Amarillo: 195 (#9 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 39 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVMIK_0acuAn7I00
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#10. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from El Paso in 2014-2018: 235 (#41 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Abilene to El Paso: 58 (#29 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 177 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZrlb_0acuAn7I00
CletusDitto // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Tyler, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from Tyler in 2014-2018: 257 (#7 most common destination from Tyler)
- Migration from Abilene to Tyler: 23 (#57 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 234 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0UdX_0acuAn7I00
Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#8. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from College Station in 2014-2018: 259 (#10 most common destination from College Station)
- Migration from Abilene to College Station: 78 (#26 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 181 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhB6J_0acuAn7I00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#7. San Angelo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from San Angelo in 2014-2018: 259 (#7 most common destination from San Angelo)
- Migration from Abilene to San Angelo: 465 (#4 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 206 to San Angelo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G35ox_0acuAn7I00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#6. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from Wichita Falls in 2014-2018: 347 (#5 most common destination from Wichita Falls)
- Migration from Abilene to Wichita Falls: 271 (#7 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 76 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0acuAn7I00
Pixabay

#5. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from Austin in 2014-2018: 348 (#43 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Abilene to Austin: 1,057 (#2 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 709 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bch5Y_0acuAn7I00
Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from Lubbock in 2014-2018: 371 (#8 most common destination from Lubbock)
- Migration from Abilene to Lubbock: 340 (#5 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 31 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0acuAn7I00
Pixabay

#3. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 540 (#27 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Abilene to San Antonio: 278 (#6 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 262 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0acuAn7I00
skeeze // Pixabay

#2. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from Houston in 2014-2018: 761 (#43 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Abilene to Houston: 602 (#3 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 159 to Abilene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0acuAn7I00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Abilene from Dallas in 2014-2018: 3,336 (#11 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Abilene to Dallas: 1,318 (#1 most common destination from Abilene)
- Net migration: 2,018 to Abilene
