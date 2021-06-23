Metros sending the most people to Albany
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
Metros sending the most people to AlbanyStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Albany using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Albany from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#25. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Albany from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 226 (#81 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Albany to San Francisco: 105 (#62 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 121 to Albany
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#24. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Orlando in 2014-2018: 227 (#73 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Albany to Orlando: 315 (#17 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 88 to Orlando
Protophobic // Wikicommons
#23. Pittsfield, MA Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Pittsfield in 2014-2018: 231 (#5 most common destination from Pittsfield)
- Migration from Albany to Pittsfield: 230 (#30 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 1 to Albany
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#22. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Chicago in 2014-2018: 236 (#147 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Albany to Chicago: 156 (#44 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 80 to Albany
Public Domain
#21. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Watertown in 2014-2018: 253 (#13 most common destination from Watertown)
- Migration from Albany to Watertown: 99 (#65 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 154 to Albany
waitscm // Flickr
#20. Binghamton, NY Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Binghamton in 2014-2018: 253 (#7 most common destination from Binghamton)
- Migration from Albany to Binghamton: 204 (#34 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 49 to Albany
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#19. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 253 (#129 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Albany to Los Angeles: 259 (#25 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 6 to Los Angeles
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#18. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 285 (#64 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Albany to Virginia Beach: 649 (#9 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 364 to Virginia Beach
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Greenville in 2014-2018: 296 (#18 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Albany to Greenville: 104 (#63 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 192 to Albany
f11photo // Shutterstock
#16. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 333 (#86 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Albany to Philadelphia: 675 (#8 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 342 to Philadelphia
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Miami in 2014-2018: 336 (#77 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Albany to Miami: 553 (#10 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 217 to Miami
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#14. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Worcester in 2014-2018: 340 (#23 most common destination from Worcester)
- Migration from Albany to Worcester: 148 (#45 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 192 to Albany
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia
#13. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 350 (#20 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Migration from Albany to Bridgeport: 158 (#43 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 192 to Albany
Daniel Case // Wikicommons
#12. Kingston, NY Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Kingston in 2014-2018: 387 (#2 most common destination from Kingston)
- Migration from Albany to Kingston: 455 (#11 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 68 to Kingston
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#11. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Tampa in 2014-2018: 400 (#59 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Albany to Tampa: 332 (#15 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 68 to Albany
Jmancuso // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Utica-Rome, NY Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Utica in 2014-2018: 419 (#4 most common destination from Utica)
- Migration from Albany to Utica: 206 (#33 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 213 to Albany
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Buffalo in 2014-2018: 493 (#9 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Migration from Albany to Buffalo: 388 (#12 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 105 to Albany
DPPed// Wikimedia
#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 576 (#47 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Albany to Phoenix: 99 (#65 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 477 to Albany
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#7. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Washington in 2014-2018: 577 (#77 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Albany to Washington: 1,002 (#4 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 425 to Washington
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Syracuse, NY Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Syracuse in 2014-2018: 802 (#5 most common destination from Syracuse)
- Migration from Albany to Syracuse: 755 (#7 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 47 to Albany
Ken Lund // Flickr
#5. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Charleston in 2014-2018: 881 (#7 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Albany to Charleston: 89 (#70 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 792 to Albany
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Rochester, NY Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Rochester in 2014-2018: 896 (#4 most common destination from Rochester)
- Migration from Albany to Rochester: 942 (#5 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 46 to Rochester
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#3. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Boston in 2014-2018: 1,333 (#21 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Albany to Boston: 1,423 (#3 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 90 to Boston
JBC3 // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Glens Falls, NY Metro Area- Migration to Albany from Glens Falls in 2014-2018: 1,992 (#1 most common destination from Glens Falls)
- Migration from Albany to Glens Falls: 2,042 (#2 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 50 to Glens Falls
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Albany from New York in 2014-2018: 10,012 (#12 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Albany to New York: 5,389 (#1 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 4,623 to Albany