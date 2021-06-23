Cancel
Education

Hey, Teacher! Indigenous School Wrongs Are Global

By Charu Sudan Kasturi, Kate Bartlett
OZY
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen news broke last month that the remains of at least 215 children had been found at what was once Canada’s largest residential school, in the country’s westernmost province, many began wondering whether the discovery was just the tip of the iceberg. South of the Canadian border, hundreds and perhaps thousands of children are believed to have died in church- and government-run residential schools in the 19th and 20th centuries. The conventional thinking among white settlers was that native people needed to be reformed, modernized and educated, and that a Christian education would put all that in place; in practice, whole cultures were wiped out. Decades on, it remains a horrifying and still-unreconciled issue for Indigenous communities across the U.S. and Canada. And with two churches on Indigenous land in Canada burned down using liquid accelerants on Monday, controversy is set to rumble on.

