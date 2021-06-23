EU wants emergency team for 'nightmare' cyber-attacks

With the use of cyber weapons of various kinds, the world seems to be in a new kind of strategic era. For the first time in many decades, there are strategic weapons that can be used without destroying the world. Low-level cyber warfare seems to go on constantly. It is almost always strategic, in the sense that it touches places anywhere in the world. It generally seems much less destructive than any nuclear weapon. However, it seems clear a cyber attack could have such horrific physical consequences that it might justify a nuclear response. But short of a nuclear strike, what credible response could the United States pose to deter an adversary from launching a crippling cyber attack? In the case of China, it would be a cyber attack against its social credit system.