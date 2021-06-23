Cancel
Public Safety

EU wants emergency team for 'nightmare' cyber-attacks

BBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Commission has announced plans to build a Joint Cyber Unit to tackle large scale cyber-attacks. Recent ransomware incidents on critical services in Ireland and the US has "focused minds", the commission said. It argued cyber-attacks were a national security threat, as incidents in Europe rose from 432 in...

www.bbc.com
Thierry Breton
#European Union#Cyber Attacks#Government Of Ireland#Eu#The European Commission#Colonial Pipeline#Hse#Oireachtas#Joint Cyber Unit
Europe
