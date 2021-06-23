Cancel
Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Opening Cinematic Revealed

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom’s Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is out next month but will have a demo on the Nintendo Switch on June 25th. To hype up the same, it’s released the opening cinematic for the RPG, which sets up events driving the main plot. Check it out below. The...

gamingbolt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monster Hunter Stories#The Nintendo Switch#Wyverian#Hunters
Related
Video GamesPCGamesN

Monster Hunter Stories 2 is the perfect starting point for newcomers

With Monster Hunter: World and its Iceborne expansion proving that the series has a huge audience on PC, you’d think the next Monster Hunter game we’d see on our fair platform would be the celebrated follow-up, Monster Hunter Rise (our sister site Pocket Tactics has a review). Instead we’re getting Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, a sequel to the 3DS spinoff that apes Pokémon’s turn-based battle system and monster collecting.
Video GamesSiliconera

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Demo Now Available for Nintendo Switch

The Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin demo is now available to download for the Nintendo Switch. Additionally, players will be able to transfer their save data from the demo into the full release of the game. Those who have downloaded the demo will also receive a Kinship Talisman in Monster Hunter Rise.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 trial version available in Europe

We've held our breaths when the first installment of the Monster Hunter saga was announced in more modern days. Luckily for us, the developers have more than delivered on that promise, and there is more to come. The trial version for Monster Hunter Stories 2 is going live today, June...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Experience Monster Hunter from Fantastic New Perspective in Stories 2

Monster Hunter may be first and foremost known for its in-depth action combat, but it’s no stranger to spin-offs that shake up the formula many fans have come to love and know. One of these is Monster Hunter Stories, which got its start on the 3DS before later being ported to mobile platforms. When it released in the west, the Switch had already been out for over half a year and people were quick to abandon their 3DS systems for the latest and greatest handheld hybrid. Although mostly forgotten at the time, it received a decent following from fans. Many thought it was unlikely the series would see a sequel due to its middling success and following the reveal of a gacha-based mobile title it seemed unlikely a continuation was in the cards. Fortunately that was proved wrong when Capcom unveiled Wings of Ruin as a new entry into the series. After some early hands-on time with the title, it’s starting to look like this spin-off could continue to have a bright future.
Video GamesGamespot

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Gets Preorder Discount At Walmart

If you haven't preordered Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin yet, Walmart is offering a $10 discount right now. Walmart's Monster Hunter Stories 2 preorder deal comes with free shipping, but the retailer says copies won't ship until launch day on July 9, with orders arriving by July 13. That said, if you're willing to wait a few extra days to dive into the latest Monster Hunter game, this is the first discount we've seen on the Nintendo Switch edition.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Capcom on how monsters were chosen for Monster Hunter Stories 2

In a preview interview with V Jump Play, Capcom discussed how the team went about selecting monsters for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Here’s an excerpt we translated from the discussion:. How did you choose which monsters to include in the game?. The core mechanic of the game...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Monster Hunter Stories 2 demo out now with transferable progress

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin now has a Nintendo Switch trial demo allowing players to try out a decent portion of the game before they buy it. The demo is from the start of the game, allowing players to establish themselves in the world before things really open up. The great news is that all the progress you make in the Trial version will be transferable to the full version of Monster Hunter Stories 2 when it launches on July 9.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Pre-Launch Stream Announced For July 2nd

Capcom has announced a pre-launch stream for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin. The livestream is set to be held on July 2nd, a few days before the game’s official launch. It will include the title’s launch trailer, more gameplay footage, as well as details on upcoming updates that will be heading to the game following release:
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 gets Kulve Taroth in a free update

The Monster Hunter Stories 2 update roadmap arrived. Capcom shared an update schedule on Twitter. While we already knew that a July 15, 2021 update would add a Palamute, more Monsties are on the way. in 2021, Monster Hunter Stories 2 also gets new monsters and Monsties like Kulve Taroth, Elderfrost Gammoth and different versions of Rathalos and Rathian.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Update Roadmap Released

Just as Rise did, the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2 will have an update roadmap. Capcom unveiled the plan to add additional content to the RPG launching next Friday, beginning on July 15 and proceeding from there until the end of October. The updates will include new quests and Monsties (party members).
Video GamesSiliconera

Interview: All About Monster Hunter Stories 2’s Beginnings

Monster Hunter Stories is getting another chance. The Monster Hunter spin-off showed up on multiple platforms, and now it’s spawned a sequel. Siliconera had a chance to interview Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, Director Kenji Oguro, and Art Director Takahiro Kawano about Monster Hunter Stories 2, its development during a pandemic, and its new features.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 post-launch plans detailed

Monster Hunter series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and director Kenji Oguro have revealed the post-launch roadmap for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. As previously announced, the first post-launch update is scheduled for July 15th and will introduce the fan-favorite Palamute from Monster Hunter Rise as a rideable Monstie. Following this will be Title Update 2 on August 5th, which includes the gilded Elder Dragon Kulve Taroth as a new co-op quest and Hellblade Glavenus and Boltreaver Astalos as new Monsties.
Video GamesDigital Trends

The best armor in Monster Hunter: Rise

The heart of Monster Hunter: Rise (aside from the monsters) is the gear you earn as you progress through each fight. That gameplay loop is what has attracted so many players to the series, and in many ways, Rise has streamlined the process of acquiring gear. There are dozens and dozens of different armor sets you can make in Rise, all of which have their own unique benefits and attributes. While it’s tough to specifically narrow down which ones are the best, there are some that are objectively better than others — and some that just make sense to have available for many encounters.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Monster Hunter Stories 2 physical edition says it requires download of at least 15GB (could be smaller)

It seems as though those of you who have decided to purchase Capcom’s upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin at retail could have a fairly large download on your hands. The back of the retail box for the colourful Monster Hunter spin-off says that the game will require a download of at least 15GB. The actual download could be smaller, but it’s likely that Capcom used a cheaper and smaller cartridge for the Nintendo Switch game, meaning that the rest of the game and language data will need to be downloaded. We will find out exactly how large the download is once the game nears its release this coming Friday.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Teppen Celebrates Second Anniversary With Dragons Of War

Capcom and GungHo Online Entertainment are celebrating Teppen's second anniversary with the latest update bringing in Dragons Of War. The event brings in iconic characters and monsters from the Breath of Fire and Monster Hunter Riders series, as they will join the fray for the game's birthday bash. We got everything they are including in this celebration for you here as the team sent out a ton of details of activities you can get involved with. But get on it soon as it will only last a few weeks!
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Rumor: amiibo for Super Monkey Ball’s AiAi seemingly discovered

Third party amiibo aren’t a completely unusual sight – Capcom’s been putting out Monster Hunter amiibo ever since Monster Hunter Stories 1 on the 3DS, and long-time collectors will remember the Bowser and Donkey Kong Skylanders cross-over figures. This next one may just be too good to be true, though....
ComicsSiliconera

Capcom to Release Monster Hunter Rise Palamute and Cahoot Figure

Capcom has opened pre-orders for a Monster Hunter Rise figure featuring the Palamute and Cahoot. The statue will cost ¥16,500 or roughly $148. Consumers can currently pre-order the figure, with shipments expected to arrive on November 25, 2021. It is currently unclear whether or not this product will be available to consumers outside of Japan.

