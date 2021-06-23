Cancel
Scientists spot earliest-known supermassive black hole 'storm'

By Mike Wall, Space.com Senior Writer
A massive maelstrom that raged in the universe's youth could help scientists better understand how galaxies and their central black holes interact. Most, if not all, galaxies harbor a supermassive black hole at their core. Our own Milky Way has one, for example — a behemoth known as Sagittarius A*, which is about as massive as 4.3 million suns.

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

