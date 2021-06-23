Cancel
Medical & Biotech

This Synthetic Bio Startup Raised $52 Million To Make Tumors Reveal Themselves

By Leah Rosenbaum
Forbes
Forbes
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Covid-19 pandemic introduced millions of people to mRNA—a fragile string of nucleic acids that gives orders to DNA. mRNA is the backbone for the first vaccines against the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus created by BioNTech, Pfizer and Moderna in 2020. It is useful for more than just vaccines, however; mRNA can be used to create treatments for a variety of diseases, from cancer to heart disease. Jacob Becraft, cofounder and CEO of Strand Therapeutics, wants to take mRNA therapeutics to the next level by using synthetic mRNA to fight tumors. His company just raised a $52 million oversubscribed Series A, and plans to have its first therapy in the clinic by 2022.

