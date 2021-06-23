Illinois Football: Crystal Ball has Illini landing big in-state wide receiver

1. Lake Travis: No team made a bigger splash in the offseason that the Cavs, who hired former Del Valle head coach Charles Burton as a defensive assistant and welcomed his son, Caleb Burton, a five-star speed merchant pledged to Ohio State. The 6-foot, 165-pounder, who missed the bulk of last season with an injury, will have the chance to show off his precise route-running and ability after the catch in the Cavs’ high-powered passing attack. Burton had 82 catches for 1,515 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first two high school seasons before missing the 2020 campaign with an injury. Burton’s arrival eases a concern for head coach Hank Carter and his staff. Versatile senior Isaac Norris, who threw for 398 yards and had more than 200 yards rushing and receiving in 2020, is the only returning player with more than one catch last season. Noah Byrd saw playing time in 2020, and Chernet Estes – a starter at safety in 2020 – could head back to offense and catch passes rather than defend them. Star linebacker DJ Johnson could also figure in the mix.