Sooner News Daily | Wednesday (6.23.2021)

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among investors for sports streaming app Buzzer
A number of notable athletes were recently revealed among investors in the first round of funding of the fledgling sports streaming app, Buzzer. Over 20 current and former athletes invested a combined $20 million dollars in the Series A funding to the startup app according to Variety. That group includes Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner, Bulls legend Michael Jordan, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, Tennis star Naomi Osaka, and Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.
College Sports|thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (06/21)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage + recruiting...
NFL|texags.com
TexAgs Radio: Wednesday (6/23) full show
Wednesday's show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs' columnist Olin Buchanan shared his thoughts on legendary Texas A&M football coach R.C. Slocum being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. At the bottom of the hour, Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk.com discussed the latest regarding the Dallas Cowboys. To begin the second...
NFL|Posted bySports Illustrated
Chris Long on Carl Nassib, Unvaccinated NFL Players and More | The SI Media Podcast
Episode 345 of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina features an interview with Green Light Podcast host and former Super Bowl champion Chris Long, and our weekly Traina Thoughts segment. Long talks about why it would've been nice to see more star NFL players offer public support...
Oklahoma State|thefootballbrainiacs.com
100 Days to Football Time in Oklahoma: #64 Wanya Morris
Wanya Morris started his college football journey at Tennessee. A former five star recruit out of Georgia, the lineman was part of the 2019 class. Morris was a stand out as a freshman, starting in 12 games. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, a member of the 247Sports True Freshman All-America Team, and was named to The Athletic Midseason All-America Team. The following season was a solid follow up, as he started in another seven games. Shortly after the end of the 2020 season, Morris put his name in the portal as part of the mass exodus from Tennessee. After a short courting period and a visit to Norman, Wanya announced his plans to be a Sooner.
NFL|Posted byClutchPoints
10 most overrated players going into the 2021 NFL Season
The 2021 NFL Season is approaching and it’s bound to be a great one. With so many emerging stars in the league paired with established stars, the NFL is set to have an enticing season and future. The talent level in the league will be unreal, but there are always overrated players.
NFL|Posted byFanSided
Chicago Bears: Why Mike Ditka is correct about Justin Fields
The Chicago Bears quarterback discussion is a never-ending runaround, and it has been for what seems like centuries. This year, though, the Bears may have turned a corner when they drafted highly-touted rookie quarterback Justin Fields. As training camp approaches, fans are looking forward to seeing the prized rookie in padded practices and, a little later on, preseason action.
NFL|Posted by247Sports
Q&A with longtime NFL quarterback Josh McCown, father of CU commit Owen McCown
For nearly two decades, Josh McCown has been fortunate to play quarterback in the National Football League. A native of Jacksonville, Tex., McCown, who turns 42 on July 4, played at SMU and then Sam Houston State before becoming a third-round draft choice of the Arizona Cardinals in 2002. In...
NFL|Steelers Depot
CBS Sports Ranks AFC North QBs Third In NFL
It is with good reason that we so often hear the most important thing in the NFL is to build a roster to win your division. For starters, doing so guarantees you a ticket to the postseason, even if you have a losing record, which in a 17-game season is more likely than before.
NFL|Gamespot
All 32 Madden NFL 22 Home Field Advantages Revealed
EA has announced that in Madden NFL 22, all 32 teams will have unique home field advantage bonuses, giving the home team a slight boost. EA shared all of the bonuses on Twitter, detailing the wide variety of advantages, ranging from increased momentum gain to opponents having a shorter punt distance.
Oklahoma State|Posted by247Sports
Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler partnering with Steinberg Sports for NIL representation
Spencer Rattler is without question one of college football's most marketable players as the Heisman frontrunner and face of Oklahoma football. And it's now been revealed which agency the Sooners signal-caller will be teaming up with as part of his NIL representation after the NCAA revealed new guidelines allowing for athletes, effective Thursday, to profit off of such.
Oklahoma State|Yardbarker
Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler to share NIL earnings with communities in need
In a gesture that’ll likely be followed by other prominent college athletes, particularly in football, Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler announced that he’ll donate some of his NIL revenue to communities and people in need. Rattler announced the decision on his NIL earnings not long after the NCAA instated an...
MLB|fantasypros.com
MLB Daily Fantasy Primer: Wednesday (6/23) PREMIUM
Tonight’s a seven-game slate. It’s the size of slate that sometimes provides a wide swatch of players of interest to me. Tonight, however, I have more narrowed focus, locking in on three pitchers, two stacks, and the standard three and three for core studs and value plays/punts, respectively. Check out...
NFL|NFL
Daniel Jones to embark on now-or-never season; NFL's top five Batman and Robin duos
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. The topics of this edition include:. -- Ranking the top five Batman & Robin duos in the NFL. -- How the Cowboys are making savvy use of CeeDee Lamb.
NFL|Posted byClutchPoints
2 underrated sleepers on the Rams roster heading into 2021 NFL season
The Los Angeles Rams are set to potentially be one of the best teams in the league in 2021. The trade for Matthew Stafford gives this team a prolific quarterback that gives them an edge in the NFC West. Couple that with their impressive receiving group and stellar defense, we could be looking at a Super Bowl contender in Los Angeles.
NFL|247Sports
Cowboys, Jaguars, 49ers lose practice time over OTA violations
Three NFL teams — the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers — as well as their head coaches, were all fined varying amounts on Thursday after they violated rules from Organized Team Activities this offseason. But fines are not the only punishments that those teams and coaches received.
NFL|Red and Black
Bulldogs in the NFL: Updates on Mecole Hardman, Roquan Smith and Tre' McKitty
As the National Football League moves closer to its season, teams have wrapped up their OTAs. The Red & Black takes a look at former Bulldogs and how they’ve performed heading into training camp. Mecole Hardman. Throughout the first two seasons of his career, Mecole Hardman has been used as...
NFL|Posted byFanSided
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is ready to get back in the win column
Simply put, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is used to winning, and he’s already sick of losing in the NFL. Before being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, Kyler Murray boasted an incredibly impressive win-loss record of 57-3 between Allen High School and the University of Oklahoma. With those wins came an array of honors including the 2019 Heisman Trophy and being voted the Best Texas Football Player of All-Time.
NFL|Yardbarker
Panthers Go with a WR in NFL Draft Bible's 2022 Mock Draft
It's never too early to talk about next year's NFL Draft. Okay, maybe it is but we're going to anyway. Earlier this week, Zack Patraw of the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated released a mock draft which slated the Panthers 10th overall and taking Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
NFL|chatsports.com
Baker Mayfield will reportedly not give the Browns a discount
The NFL is currently in the only true slow news period in the calendar year as teams await the beginning of training camps at the end of this month. While the league may be quiet, the various media members and outlets that cover the league still have to feed the content machine, which brings us to today’s “report” about Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.