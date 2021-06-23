Sooner News Daily | Wednesday (6.23.2021)

Wanya Morris started his college football journey at Tennessee. A former five star recruit out of Georgia, the lineman was part of the 2019 class. Morris was a stand out as a freshman, starting in 12 games. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, a member of the 247Sports True Freshman All-America Team, and was named to The Athletic Midseason All-America Team. The following season was a solid follow up, as he started in another seven games. Shortly after the end of the 2020 season, Morris put his name in the portal as part of the mass exodus from Tennessee. After a short courting period and a visit to Norman, Wanya announced his plans to be a Sooner.