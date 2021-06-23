Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Lexar Announces New SD Express Memory Cards With Vastly Improved Transfer Speeds

By Mark Sparrow
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lexar, one of the leading storage and memory card brands has announced that its actively developing SD Express memory cards. Lexar’s SD Express memory cards will use the PCI Express (PCIe) 4.0 specification which can deliver a blistering data transfer rate that’s close to four gigabytes per second. The new...

www.forbes.com
Community Policy
Forbes

Forbes

232K+
Followers
57K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memory Cards#Pci Express#Pci Express#Lexar Sd Express#Silicon Motion#Microsd Express#824mb S Read
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ComputersScience Daily

Perovskite memory devices with ultra-fast switching speed

A research team led by Professor Jang-Sik Lee of Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) has successfully developed an halide perovskite-based memory with an ultra-fast switching speed. The findings from this study were published in Nature Communications on June 10, 2021. Resistive switching memory is a promising contender for...
Computerswccftech.com

Get 20 Percent off on SanDisk, PNY and Lexar Storage Cards and Flash Drives

If you are short of a high capacity microSD card, SD card, or even a USB flash drive from reputable brands like SanDisk, PNY, and Lexar, then Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 is here to serve you well. You can get up to a 20 percent discount on a variety of storage paraphernalia, and thanks to the discount, these will look like the best deals placed on your fingertips.
Electronicsseekingtech.com

Lexar NM610 vs. Lexar NM620

The NM620 is a new solid state drive released by Lexar. So, how does it compare to the similar NM610?. You can find out in this comparison guide between the two Lexar SSDs. When compared to the Lexar NM610 M.2 2280 NVMe Solid State Drive, the Lexar NM620 M.2 2280 NVMe Solid State Drive is faster at maximum sequential reading, maximum sequential writing and maximum random writing.
SoftwarePosted by
GeekyGadgets

How to format SD or Micro SD cards on a Mac

You may need to format an SD card or micro SD card for a number of reasons on your Mac, whether it be for your smartphone, Raspberry Pi mini PC, Arduino project, digital camera or games console. Formatting an SD card or micro SD card on Mac is extremely easy but there are a few options to be aware of when formatting an card for the first time. In this brief tutorial will guide you through the correct way to format your SD card on your Mac using the correct type of formatting for your requirements.
TechnologyCNET

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Best external hard drive, internal SSD, SD card storage deals

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Amazon Prime Day has started, so you can hunt for deals on an external hard drive for backing up your files, an internal drive for expanding your laptop or desktop storage or a new SD or microSD card for capturing lots of photos and videos with your camera or phone. Even those with the best cloud storage service will still want a good external drive with plenty of gigabytes to hold your files, music, movies, photos and games.
ElectronicsDigital Photography Review

Lexar developing SD Express & microSD Express cards, a format not yet supported by any camera

Lexar has announced it’s currently developing a new line of SD Express and microSD Express cards, despite no camera currently supporting the standard. The cards, which use the SD 7.0 specification (PCIe 3.1 x 1 lane), will offer read and write speeds of 824MB/s and 410MB/s, respectively. The maximum bandwidth for the cards is 985MB/s, nearly triple that of the current UHS-II SD and microSD cards. This development also suggests Lexar (and, perhaps, the whole industry) is skipping the entirety of the UHS-III interface and going straight to PCIe/NVMe: the same interface CFexpress cards use.*
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

Best SD cards 2021: The memory cards to buy, whatever the application

(Pocket-lint) - Not all memory cards are made equal. For starters, there are different designations to SD cards that denote their sustained speed, along with maximum speed potential. Second, there are two sizes of cards: full-size SD and smaller-scale microSD. We've dug into all the background information you could need...
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best memory cards for your camera in 2021

Jump to the right section... Adding one of the best memory cards to a camera is a vital part of a photographer or videographer's process. Even the fanciest camera isn't going to perform at its best without a decent card to store images and videos on. However, it's not only cameras that need these flash cards, as they are also a critical component for phones, security cameras, dash cams, games consoles and drones.
Video GamesPhone Arena

Amazon Prime Day steal: Get a free 128GB SD card with the Nintendo Switch Lite

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Amazon's Prime Day Deals are still in full swing, and all kinds of deals have been cropping up left and right over the last 24 hours. The latest one to catch our attention has been a sweet offer on the most classic of gaming consoles: the Nintendo Switch (the Lite version).
Electronicscanonrumors.com

Lexar Announces New Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Reader

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. San Jose, USA, June 30, 2021 — Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is proud to announce the new Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type B USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Reader. The CFexpress™ Type B USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Reader is for creatives who demand blazing-fast transfer speeds even when on the go.
Electronicscameratimes.org

Best Memory Cards for Nikon Z fc

Looking for the best SD memory cards for Nikon Z fc? Here are our top recommended and fastest SD cards for Nikon Z fc mirrorless camera. The Nikon Z fc has a single SD memory card slot that supports the UHS-I SD cards. Sporting a 20.9MP DX-Format CMOS sensor and EXPEED 6 image processor, the Nikon Z fc (Amazon, B&H, Adorama) supports quick continuous shooting up to 11 fps, UHD 4K video recording at up to 30 fps and Full HD recording at up to 120 fps, and sensitivity up to ISO 51200. Despite its classic looks, this Nikon Z fc camera is updated for contemporary content creation and features a fully articulating touchscreen LCD, supports live streaming, is compatible with external microphones, and has an advanced 209-point AF system with full-time subject tracking and eye-detection AF. So, the Nikon Z fc’s compact, lightweight body is highly portable but packs superb operability and rendering capability, making it easy to handle for both existing and first-time mirrorless camera users.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

AORUS Xtreme AIC SSD drive offers 28GB/s transfers

Gigabyte has this week introduced its new AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC SSD drive capable of transfer speeds of up to 28GB/s and features eight 4 TB 2nd generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs with a PHISON PS5018-E18 controller. The AORUS XTREME Gen4 AIC supports PCIe 4.0 and is backward compatible with PCIe third-generation connections but has been specifically designed to provide “ultimate performance” from 2nd generation PCIe 4.0 connections.
Computersphoronix.com

Linux 5.14 Bringing SD Cache Ctrl Support, Other SD Card Support Improvements

The MMC/MEMSTICK updates for Linux 5.14 bring more work on bettering the kernel's Secure Digital card support. Sent in earlier this week was the MMC/MEMSTICK updates for Linux 5.14 and from those various changes catching our eye were a number of Secure Digital (SD) related improvements and supporting more functionality on that front. It was only last year that SD Express support got ironed out and some other SD features have lagged behind in the past while now the mainline kernel is working in the direction of catching up.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Anker Apex 2-In-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock with 20W Power Delivery

Anker Apex 2-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock is designed to bring your computer more ports and high-performance data transmission. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. The Apex is a powerful and versatile Thunderbolt 4 docking station that measures 7.34 x 2.89 x 1.31 inches and weighs...
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

How to Mount an SD Card on Your Android Device

After the blip when smartphone manufacturers thought creating devices without expandable storage was a good idea, we are now seeing manufacturers adding an SD card slot to the phones again. If you’re ready to expand your storage, it’s as simple as learning to mount an SD card on your Android device.
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Lexar launches its fastest-ever CFexpress Type B card reader, but there's a catch

Lexar has released a new super-fast memory card reader exclusively for CFexpress Type B cards. Its big selling point is its USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface, which enables transfer speeds up to twice as fast as a USB 3.2 Gen 2 card reader. That might just sound like marketing hyperbole, but in the case of the best CFexpress cards, you really do need that extra data bandwidth to exploit their maximum read/write speeds.