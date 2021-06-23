Bird Is Bringing E-Bikes Into Its Micromobility Fleets

Bird is moving beyond scooters and into the bikesharing market. The company has revealed its own e-bike, which it plans to roll out in several countries this year. The Bird Bike's motor can help you glide up hills with up to a 20 percent grade. It can hit a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour and it has a range of up to 56 miles on a single charge. Other features include a storage basket on the front, an LED headlight and taillight, a digital display and voice prompts, a built-in cable lock and a step-through design.