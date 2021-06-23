Bird Is Bringing E-Bikes Into Its Micromobility Fleets
Ahead of its stock market debut, e-scooter company Bird is entering the bustling e-bike sharing business with planned launches in cities in the US and Europe. Bird, which will shortly be going public through a SPAC merger, has been a significant player in the rapidly growing e-scooter market over recent years and much like its competitor Lime, it is now expanding into electric bikes with Bird Bike and the Smart Bikeshare software platform for communities and partner companies.www.forbes.com