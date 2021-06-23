Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Photographer Alex Farmer Captures Cleveland's Natural Symmetry

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so much architectural variety, Cleveland has become Farmer's favorite city to photograph. It was a peaceful summer evening when Cleveland photographer Alex Farmer went on his first walk through the Cleveland Metroparks’ Acacia Reservation. Farmer, who had just finished his walk right before sunset, saw a few deer grazing near a tree. Just as he was about to take this picture, the clouds turned shades of cotton candy pink in the sky. When photographing Cleveland, one of Farmer’s philosophies is to capture the area’s natural symmetry. “It’s always a coin toss whether or not you’re going to get a good reflection of the clouds from the sun,” he says. Farmer, who has captured thousands of images of the city, says the main upside about photographing Cleveland is the variety of the architecture and style. “There’s just a million places you can go,” he says, “and there’s just a diverse set of locations so you’re never shooting the same stuff every day.” alexfarmermedia.net.

