‘Loki’ episode 3 confirms Loki’s canon sexuality in the MCU

By Gavia Baker-Whitelaw
Daily Dot
 11 days ago
This post includes spoilers for Loki episode 3.

On a planet dominated by purple-hued bisexual lighting, two versions of Loki came out to each other. The conversation was actually a kind of two-way interrogation, with both Lokis trying to pry an interesting weakness out of each other’s personal lives. When it came to the topic of romance, they shared similar stories: chronically single, and definitely not straight.

Enquiring about Loki’s love life, Sophia Di Martino’s Loki (aka Sylvie) asked if there are any “would-be princesses, or perhaps another prince” in Loki’s past. In reply, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki said: “A bit of both. I suspect it’s the same for you.” He’s never had an onscreen love interest in the MCU, but as an ancient alien god, his backstory includes plenty of unexplored territory for potential romances.

Was this conversation a little clunky? Yes, but that’s not exactly unusual for an MCU spinoff. More importantly, it gives a definitive answer to the question of Loki’s sexuality, something that many fans have been waiting years to hear. Loki is canonically queer and genderfluid in the comics, but considering Disney’s lackluster attitude to LGBTQ+ representation, there were no guarantees that this would ever be an element of his characterization in the MCU. In a tweet posted after the episode aired, Loki director Kate Herron made it clear that this was a priority for her when she joined the show:

This makes Loki the first queer character among the MCU’s lead cast, paving the way for a same-sex couple in Eternals. A very welcome move, especially considering the pressure for this kind of franchise to include a rather narrow range of queer representation. Loki isn’t meant to be a role model, and that’s a key component of his appeal. Over the course of decades of comics, Loki evolved from being a queer-coded villain to a complex and morally ambiguous character who occasionally plays a relatable protagonist role. The MCU is echoing part of that journey, acknowledging Loki’s place as a queer icon in Marvel fandom.

