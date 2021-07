The Detroit Pistons will have four picks in the upcoming NBA Draft but are unlikely to use them all to select players. They won’t have the roster spots and probably don’t want to add three more rookies to a team that is already has a lot of youth in Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart, Killian Hayes and soon to be Cade Cunningham, so one option would be to make a trade using some of their picks to either move into the first round or to grab a veteran player.