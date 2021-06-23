Venus has a gooey flowing mantle jostling crust chunks on its surface
Venus may still be geologically active today, which could mean that Earth's planetary sibling is a good place for scientists to learn about early Earth and faraway worlds. An international team of scientists used old radar images from NASA's Magellan mission, which ended operations in 2004, to study the Venusian surface. They found places where chunks of crust were sliding and turning like "pack ice," according to the researchers.www.livescience.com