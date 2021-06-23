Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Venus has a gooey flowing mantle jostling crust chunks on its surface

By Doris Elin Salazar, Space.com Staff Writer
Posted by 
LiveScience
LiveScience
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Venus may still be geologically active today, which could mean that Earth's planetary sibling is a good place for scientists to learn about early Earth and faraway worlds. An international team of scientists used old radar images from NASA's Magellan mission, which ended operations in 2004, to study the Venusian surface. They found places where chunks of crust were sliding and turning like "pack ice," according to the researchers.

www.livescience.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
LiveScience

LiveScience

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

 https://www.livescience.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mantle Convection#Earth#Crust#Venusian#Himalayas#The European Space Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
Related
AstronomyNew Scientist

Venus has huge land masses that jostle about like Earth's continents

Parts of Venus’s surface are made up of huge blocks that move like pieces of continent on Earth. Some of them may still be moving, and they could help us understand ancient Earth. Paul Byrne at North Carolina State University and his colleagues used data from the Magellan spacecraft, which...
AstronomyPhys.org

'Lakes' under Mars' south pole: A muddy picture?

Two research teams, using data from the European Space Agency's Mars Express orbiter, have recently published results suggesting that what were thought to be subsurface lakes on Mars may not really be lakes at all. In 2018, scientists working with data from the Mars Express orbiter announced a surprising discovery:...
AstronomyPopular Science

Jostling in Venus’ crust could reveal clues about Earth’s early geology

The surface of Venus may be shifting and changing with tectonic activity—which isn’t quite the same as having tectonic plates, according to a new study. We’ve known that Venus has had some form of tectonic activity for a long time—since radar measurements taken in the 70s, according to Paul Byrne, a planetary geologist at North Carolina State University who led the study. Scientists have to rely on radar in this case because visible light gets blocked by Venus’ carbon dioxide atmosphere, which is 90 times the pressure of Earth’s.
AstronomyNewsweek

Earth-Sized Planets May Be Hiding in Space in 'Major' Exoplanet Finding

Astronomers believe there could be many more Earth-sized planets than previously thought because they may be lurking in the glare of what are known as double-star systems. The finding comes after researchers from NASA and U.S. universities teamed up to find out whether some exoplanet host stars may actually be binary stars—two stars in orbit around one another.
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

Ask Ethan: How Can We Tell If An Exoplanet Has A Surface?

Over the past 30 years, we went from not knowing if there were planets like ours around other stars to a catalogue containing thousands of them. Today, we know of over 4,000 confirmed exoplanets, with a few of them even possessing properties that we assume might be friendly to life. However, the most “typical” planet found by NASA’s Kepler mission isn’t exactly like anything found in our Solar System, but rather has a mass and size somewhere in between the size of Earth and Neptune. Are they more like Earth, with surfaces and thin atmospheres, or like Neptune, with large, volatile gas envelopes? That’s the burning question on Dr. Xinting Yu, a postdoctoral fellow at UC Santa Cruz, who writes in to suggest a new way of looking at a longstanding problem:
AstronomyThe Next Web

Venus’ massively cracked surface suggests it experiences quakes — and could be active

Much of the brittle, upper crust of Venus is broken into fragments that jostle and move – and the slow churning of Venus’ mantle beneath the surface might be responsible. My colleagues and I arrived at this finding using decades-old radar data to explore how the surface of Venus interacts with the interior of the planet. We describe it in a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on June 21, 2021.
AstronomyCNET

Venus cannot sustain life in the clouds, but Jupiter has potential

The clouds of Venus have captivated Earthlings for decades. They form a dazzling mirror that obscures the planet's surface and, in the 1950s, one Israeli scholar even speculated that the clouds may hide a world teeming with insect life capable of enduring the extreme heat. When Russia's Venera spacecraft took...
Astronomytheclevelandamerican.com

Methane Spotted near the Martian Surface| Not its Atmosphere| NASA’s Curiosity Research for Methane

The Astronomy and Astrophysical journals are discussing the new study against methane and the discrepancy is presented between the readings. The methane is also produced by geological sources and also biological sources. It had the same similarities compared to the Martine surface but not its atmosphere. The curiosity could detect the methane at night times without any distraction from the other instruments. The sample analysis of Mars chemistry is giving more information for this research. Methane is also a colorless and odorless gas compared to other gases. Talking about the Martin, the nighttime atmosphere of martin is very calm at the time the methane is creeping down to the surface. The Curiosity’s Tunable laser spectrometer instrument has had the chance to detect methane at night times.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Frankenstein star could be on the brink of a startling transformation

The discovery of a moon-size zombie star transforming into another type of stellar corpse could upend astronomers' understanding of how stars evolve. The cosmic zombie — an embering core of a dead star, or a white dwarf — is about the size of Earth's moon, making it the smallest white dwarf ever found. Despite being tiny, with a radius of 2,670 miles (4,300 kilometers) compared to our sun's 432,470-mile (696,000 km) radius, the stellar corpse has a ginormous mass of about 1.35 times that of the sun.
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

Communist China’s Mars rover releases its first video from Mars’ surface

On Sunday, China broadcast the first images from its Zhurong Mars rover after it succesfully landed on the surface of Mars. The footage, shared by Chinese state media and reuploaded on YouTube and other social media sites, showed China’s Tianwen-1 Mars probe deploy a parachute after entering Mars’ atmosphere, the probe land and the Zhurong rover offload from the lander.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Supermassive black holes could host giant, swirling gas 'tsunamis'

Could gas escaping the gravitational grasp of supermassive black holes be forming "tsunamis" in space?. In a new, NASA-funded study, astrophysicists used computer simulations to model the environment around supermassive black holes in deep space. They found that there could be massive, tsunami-like structures forming near these black holes that are essentially massive, swirling walls of gas that have narrowly escaped the intense gravitational pull of the black hole. They even think that supermassive black holes could host the largest tsunami-like structures in the universe.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Newly found mega comet may be the largest seen in recorded history

A giant comet found far out in the solar system may be 1,000 times more massive than a typical comet, making it potentially the largest ever found in modern times. The object, officially designated a comet on June 23, is called Comet C/2014 UN271 or Bernardinelli-Bernstein after its discoverers, University of Pennsylvania graduate student Pedro Bernardinelli and astronomer Gary Bernstein.
AstronomyWTOP

Astronomers discover record-breaking small white dwarf star

Astronomers have discovered the smallest yet most massive white dwarf star ever seen. According to a new study published Thursday in the journal Nature, the “very special” star has a mass greater than that of our sun, all packed into a relatively small body, similar in size to our moon. It formed when two less massive white dwarf stars, which spent their lives as a pair orbiting around each other, collided and merged together.
Astronomyastrobites.org

How Do You Find the Surface of an Exoplanet? Ask its Atmosphere!

Title: How to identify exoplanet surfaces using atmospheric trace species in hydrogen-dominated atmospheres. Authors: Xinting Yu (余馨婷), Julianne I. Moses, Jonathan J. Fortney, Xi Zhang. First Author’s Institution: University of California Santa Cruz. Status: Published in ApJ, available on arXiv. Of the 4400 (and counting!) exoplanets, the population of intermediate-sized...