Mars helicopter Ingenuity nails 8th flight on the Red Planet

For years now, scientists have been trying to figure out what’s creating Mars’ methane. Earthly life produces methane. Telescopes, orbiters and the Curiosity rover have detected methane on Mars. The evidence seems conclusive. The methane appears to be there, albeit in smaller amounts than on Earth. But there are nagging inconsistencies. Some instruments detect the gas, while others that should detect it don’t. Why? Now a new study, released June 29, 2021, brings scientists a step closer to solving the Mars methane mystery.