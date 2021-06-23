Cancel
Food & Drinks

Twizzlers Finally Revealed The Berry Inspiration For Its Mystery Flavor

Elite Daily
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrumroll, please. The day has finally come for all Twizzlers stans to find out the answer to the months-long question: What is Twizzlers’ Mystery Flavor? There’s been a wide range of guesses since the brand dropped the dark purple licorice ropes in April 2021, but there was one thing most people agreed on — it had to be some kind of berry flavor. Twizzlers finally revealed which fruit was the inspiration behind its mystery flavor — and if you were part of the berry hive, you might have guessed correctly.

www.elitedaily.com
Recipesarcamax.com

Berries give this snack cake a bright pop of color and fresh flavor

This pretty, simple snack cake is a perfect way to use fresh summer produce! It’s also great for after school (or even for breakfast, if you’re in need of a special morning treat). The blueberries and raspberries add bright color and fresh flavor. You can substitute frozen berries for fresh if you like. Just thaw them before using!
Taste Of Home
Taste Of Home

Doritos Just Revealed a New Strawberries and Cream Flavor

Doritos, your crazy flavors make snacking so much fun. But it turns out tangy pickle and Mountain Dew-flavored chips were only the beginning. Now it’s time to think far, far outside the chip bag and mix the beloved salty snack with a sweet addition. Is that crazy? Not according to a recent Instagram post from Doritos that showed a photo of Strawberries and Cream Doritos.
KREM2
KREM2

One Tree Cider reveals three new summer flavors

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three new canned flavors of One Tree Cider will be hitting the shelves just in time for summer. The flavors are: Staycation, a pineapple-mango blend, Boysen The Berry, a strong boysenberry flavor and Mojito is mint and lime with a hint of jalapeño. These flavors will be available on July 7.
Retailfranchising.com

Edible® Grows Its Bakeshop Offerings, Revealing Sweet Summer Flavors

The World’s Leading Gift and Treat Destination Reimagines Strawberry Desserts with Two Limited Time Items. Enhancing the already successful Edible Bakeshop™ category, which has become a centerpiece for guests who enjoy a sweet and self-indulgent treat, are the new Strawberry flavored Cheesecakes and Cupcakes. Available for Edible® guests starting June 15, these delectable flavors will only be offered for a limited time.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

G Fuel Releases New Flavor Inspired By Scarlet Nexus

G Fuel announced this afternoon they've partnered with Bandai Namco for a brand new flavor inspired by the game Scarlet Nexus. The new Brain Drive flavor has been made to taste a bit like pineapple and guava with a citrus twist and is only being sold in powder form with a 40-serving tub. As you might suspect from previous incarnations with video games, this is going to be a limited-run flavor, and when it's gone they are gone for good. You can currently pre-order it on their website as we have more info on the new flavor for you from the team below.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

MTN DEW GAME FUEL Reveals Limited Flavor CouRageous Sherbet

MTN DEW Game Fuel has launched a new rainbow sherbet flavor called CouRageous Sherbet, in collaboration with gaming streamer Jack "CouRage" Dunlop. The new flavor comes in both zero sugar and mid-calorie versions and marks the first time the brand has partnered with a gaming personality to create a new line. According to the team behind it, not only did CouRage help develop the flavor but they also lent a creative hand in the making of the limited-edition can designs. The company will also be holding a small contest related to the flavor, which we have for you down below. We're looking forward to trying this one out as the flavors in this line don't really taste like traditional Mountain Dew.
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI

Strange But True – The Soda Pop That was Made to Mix with Whiskey

I don't know whether I am easily amazed or easily amused. This fact just simply floored me. There is a popular soft drink that was invented for the sole purpose of mixing with whiskey. And to this day, I have never met anyone who endorses this mixture or has even tried it. Yet, the soft drink in question remains one of the more popular drinks in America.
Food & DrinksElite Daily

11 Dunkin’ Sips To Pair With Strawberry Popping Bubbles For All The Boba Vibes

On June 23, Dunkin’ rolled out the ultimate summer drink accompaniment in the form of Popping Bubbles, which are boba-like balls of strawberry goodness that pop in your mouth. Made from a blend of simple syrup, apple juice concentrate, and corn starch, the bright red additions offer fruity flavor and ‘Gram-worthy photo-ops. You can add Popping Bubbles and their accompanying special wide straw to any Dunkin’ iced or frozen beverage for just 70 cents.
RestaurantsInside the Magic

Fan-Favorite Disney Springs Bakery Tries Something COMPLETELY New!

If you haven’t been to Disney Springs’s newest bakery, boy are you missing out! Gideon’s Bakehouse located at The Landing has become a Disney cult following, offering delicious made from scratch cookies that weigh nearly half a pound!. Gideon’s takes cookies to a whole new level with massive amounts of...
RecipesAllrecipes.com

10 Exceptionally Delicious Ways to Sweeten Your Summer Tea

Soda, juice, milk, and of course, water, always deserve a spotlight in the lineup of refreshing liquids, but there's one drink that especially heralds hot weather for this Southern writer: sweet tea. And given the recent record-breaking heat wave on the West Coast, cold tea has become a necessary staple in my household's fridge of late, with most pitchers lasting only a few hours after they're made. Keeping some iced tea on hand not only helps us switch it up when we're feeling like something other than water or soft drinks, but also gives us the opportunity to play with different takes on what iced tea can be. To help you venture beyond the usual sweet or unsweet offerings, I've rounded up seven different variations on iced tea that you can try at home. You'll also find a few different ways to make up a pitcher, just in case you were feeling like giving your kettle a break.
RecipesElite Daily

Pasta Chips Are All The Rage On TikTok, And They’re So Easy To Make

The latest viral trend taking over TikTok is pasta chips, and it’s a wild twist on OG pasta. While you usually think of grabbing a fork when you’re digging into a bowl of spaghetti, these recipes will have you popping little pieces of pasta into your mouth like potato chips. If you’re ready to try the viral crunchy snack, these eight pasta chips recipes for air fryer and the oven include tasty flavors like pesto, marinara, and spicy buffalo bites.
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

The Most Drinkable Canned Wines to Crack Open This Season

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If there’s any uncertainty that packaged wines should have their place at the dinner table let’s get real...
San Diego, CAdelmartimes.net

San Diego’s Baja Jerky brings Baja-inspired flavors to beef jerky

Ready for a healthier, tastier beef jerky option made in San Diego? If the drugstore checkout varieties aren’t cutting it, Baja Jerky is a good option for foodies who are sick of the standard “teriyaki” jerky flavor. Baja Jerky, headquartered out of Solana Beach, is helmed by Michelin-starred chef Brandon...
103GBF
103GBF

This Unique Golf-Inspired Coffee Concoction Mixes Two Unlikely Flavors

When Liberty and I were coming up with questions for this week's episode of This or That, the question that we really expected to be the least interesting ended up being the one that shocked us the most - I'm still thinking about it days later. We were talking with Andrew Backes, the Executive Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana, and we just wanted to take his temperature (so to speak) in regards to the temperature of his coffee. The question was iced or hot coffee. Simple enough, right. Next thing you know, my jaw drops to the floor when I hear Andrew's response. I was shocked, I was confused, I was intrigued.
Drinksthelosangelesbeat.com

This 100% Organic Flavored Vodka Was Inspired by Wellness Shots

Merging natural living with a bit of indulgence, Frankly Organic Vodka bears little resemblance to the vodkas you’ve sipped before. With flavored varieties inspired by wellness shots, this Austin-made corn vodka is 100% organic, non-GMO, made with all-natural ingredients, and contains anti-inflammatories like turmeric, digestive-soothing ginger root, and adaptogens like maca.