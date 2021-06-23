Twizzlers Finally Revealed The Berry Inspiration For Its Mystery Flavor
Drumroll, please. The day has finally come for all Twizzlers stans to find out the answer to the months-long question: What is Twizzlers’ Mystery Flavor? There’s been a wide range of guesses since the brand dropped the dark purple licorice ropes in April 2021, but there was one thing most people agreed on — it had to be some kind of berry flavor. Twizzlers finally revealed which fruit was the inspiration behind its mystery flavor — and if you were part of the berry hive, you might have guessed correctly.www.elitedaily.com