The Bitcoin price is showing stability above $34,000 as traders are waiting for the next big move. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) BTC/USD has been ranging between $31,000 and $35,000 for nearly a week after a shortfall from almost $36,675 seen late last month. Meanwhile, if the coin struggles to show any distinctive price movement, traders are generally cautious about this movement. However, over the medium to long term, many traders expect the Bitcoin price to recover and perceive the ongoing consolidation phase as a healthy pullback.