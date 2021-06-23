AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gains Capped Despite Strong Demand for Risky Assets

The Australian and New Zealand Dollars are trading lower on Wednesday after a failed attempt to continue yesterday’s rally brought in new sellers. Aussie and Kiwi traders are also facing a slew of mixed signals from the markets, which is making it difficult to commit to a direction. The Australian Dollar, which is often viewed as a proxy for risk, is trading lower despite U.S. stock markets at record highs. Meanwhile, a sideways trade in the U.S. Dollar and Treasury yields may be capping gains, but also limiting losses.