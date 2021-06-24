Shocking CCTV footage shows girl, 17, being flung from balcony ‘by harassers’

A shocking 25-second video from Mathura in northern India ’s Uttar Pradesh state shows a teenager plunging to the ground after being flung from a balcony of a two-storey house, allegedly by men who had been sexually harassing her.

Police claim that those who allegedly pushed her from the balcony knew her and had molested her.

The incident took place in Chaatha in Mathura on Monday night. The video clip shows the teen landing on the ground with a strong impact. Passersby rush to her help while two men are seen fleeing the scene.

Police said the 17-year-old — who is a minor and hence her identity hasn’t been revealed to the media — has survived the assault. But her spinal cord is injured. She was taken to the local hospital where she was still unconscious, reports said.

Meanwhile, three men have been named by the girl’s father. In his complaint, he has alleged that the three men had been stalking his daughter for the last few months. He also claimed that all the three accused live nearby.

[WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO]

The CCTV footage captured the entrance of the three men to the girl’s home.

Mathura Police have said that two men have been arrested in the case so far.

Shrish Chanda, a senior police official in Mathura, told the media that they have registered a case and that “two men have been arrested.” He added: “We are investigating the case and will take the strictest possible action.”

The girl’s father, whose name was not known at the moment, told the police that he received a call on Monday night and the caller asked to speak with his daughter. NDTV reported that when the father refused, the caller started abusing him.

The three men soon forced themselves into the girl’s house and started molesting the teen. The complaint also mentions that the men tried to carry her away. When the family resisted and started shouting, the accused flung the girl from the second-floor balcony.

The incident has horrified many on social media. Some called it “barbaric behaviour.” One user tweeted that: “Women are at the receiving end and have to face such behaviour.”

As per the latest available data, in just four years, crimes against women increased in Uttar Pradesh by over 66 per cent.