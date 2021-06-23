Gang befriended couple at London pub before launching ‘extremely violent’ homophobic attack

A man was hospitalised with head and facial injuries after suffering an "extremely violent" homophobic attack at a pub in London , police say.

The victim, aged in his 40, attended the Centrals Bar in Sutton on Saturday evening with his partner.

A group of men approached the couple and invited them to sit outside with them, the victim said.

At first the men were friendly but later started to make homophobic comments and the pair moved away.

Later that evening the victim left the pub alone and started walking down Central Road.

He said he remembers a man making homophobic comments before punching him hard in the face.

Bromley CID Acting Detective Sergeant Herdeep Jugdev is calling on anyone with information about the assault to contact police.

He said: “This was an extremely violent attack which left the victim with head and facial injuries for which he is still receiving hospital treatment.

“It also appears that the assault was motivated by the victim’s sexuality. Hate crime of whatever kind is something we will never tolerate and we are doing all we can to find the person or people responsible."

He added: “We would ask anyone who was on Central Road on Saturday evening, particularly anyone in Centrals Bar and who may have seen any interaction between the victim and other people, to come forward and speak to us.

“Similarly we are encouraging anyone driving along the road between 01:10hrs and 02:00hrs and who may have dashcam footage to please review it in case you inadvertently captured something that could help our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101 with CAD reference 2214/20JUN.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.