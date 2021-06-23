Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Gang befriended couple at London pub before launching ‘extremely violent’ homophobic attack

By Matt Mathers
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4X83_0acu8QnQ00

A man was hospitalised with head and facial injuries after suffering an "extremely violent" homophobic attack at a pub in London , police say.

The victim, aged in his 40, attended the Centrals Bar in Sutton on Saturday evening with his partner.

A group of men approached the couple and invited them to sit outside with them, the victim said.

At first the men were friendly but later started to make homophobic comments and the pair moved away.

Later that evening the victim left the pub alone and started walking down Central Road.

He said he remembers a man making homophobic comments before punching him hard in the face.

Bromley CID Acting Detective Sergeant Herdeep Jugdev is calling on anyone with information about the assault to contact police.

He said: “This was an extremely violent attack which left the victim with head and facial injuries for which he is still receiving hospital treatment.

“It also appears that the assault was motivated by the victim’s sexuality. Hate crime of whatever kind is something we will never tolerate and we are doing all we can to find the person or people responsible."

He added: “We would ask anyone who was on Central Road on Saturday evening, particularly anyone in Centrals Bar and who may have seen any interaction between the victim and other people, to come forward and speak to us.

“Similarly we are encouraging anyone driving along the road between 01:10hrs and 02:00hrs and who may have dashcam footage to please review it in case you inadvertently captured something that could help our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101 with CAD reference 2214/20JUN.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

165K+
Followers
87K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Hate Crime#Police#Uk#Gang#The Centrals Bar#Cad#Crimestoppers Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
Related
SocietyBBC

Liverpool hate crimes: Protest held over homophobic attacks

Hundreds of people have gathered in Liverpool to protest over a spate of homophobic attacks in the city centre. Merseyside Police said arrests had been made over hate crimes involving "homophobic slurs" on Fleet Street, Bold Street and Upper Newington Street. Liverpool City Region Pride Foundation's Andi Herring said the...
Public SafetyBBC

Derbyshire man blinded in one eye in attack seeks justice

A man who was blinded in one eye in an attack says he has been let down by the legal system. Colin Cadman, from Derbyshire, who says he was assaulted with a knuckleduster, has complained about the case to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). Two boys, then aged 17 and...
Public SafetyBBC

Man charged with common assault after Chris Whitty incident

A man has been charged with common assault after England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty was accosted by a group of men in a London park. Lewis Hughes, 23, of Wigton Way in Romford, east London, was charged on Thursday over the incident, which took place on Sunday, the Met Police said.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Three Metropolitan Police officers face gross misconduct inquiry over Bianca Williams search

Three of the six police officers who stopped, searched and handcuffed athlete Bianca Williams and her partner are under investigation for gross misconduct.The British sprinter and her partner, the Portuguese sprinter Ricardo dos Santos, were searched last July on suspicion of having drugs and weapons while driving through west London with their three-month-old son in the back seat.No drugs or weapons were found and an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for potential misconduct, which started last October, found that the Metropolitan Police put their three-month-old son on a database that stores information on children known...
Public SafetyBBC

Man jailed for throwing drugs packages into HMP Forest Bank

A man who was caught on CCTV throwing drugs packages worth thousands of pounds over a prison wall has been jailed for two years. Michael Hopkins, 29, admitted scaling the outside fence of HMP Forest Bank in Salford and launching two bundles into its grounds, police said. The packages, which...
Grocery & SupermaketBBC

Man arrested after dozens of windows smashed in Stone

A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after about 50 windows were smashed. Two supermarkets and a leisure centre in Stone, Staffordshire, were targeted between 25 and 27 June. The 27-year-old is being held in connection with a series of criminal damage incidents and other offences in...
SocietyBBC

London Underground: Police investigating Tube anti-Semitic chants

Police are investigating an act of anti-Semitism on the London Underground after a group of males were filmed chanting at a Jewish man. Footage showed the group going down an escalator at Oxford Circus Tube station before turning around and appearing to abuse people behind them. The men in the...
Bronx, NYPosted by
Daily News

Good Samaritan saves woman from violent attack in Bronx woods

A violent creep dragged a woman into woods in the Bronx with plans to rape her, police said Friday. The 31-year-old victim was walking on a path near City Island Road and Shore Road on City Island when the man came up behind her, covered her nose and mouth and pulled her into a wooded area of Pelham Bay Park, cops said. The brazen attack happened at 3:30 p.m. on June 23, police said. Once in ...
Public SafetyBBC

Huyton shooting: Man shot by gunman in ride-by attack

A man shot twice in the chest by a gunman riding a bike has died. The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was alone when he was fatally injured by the other man in Newway, Huyton, at about 17:55 BST. Work is ongoing to formally identify the deceased and...
WorldBBC

Telford death prompts murder probe

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead close to a restaurant. West Mercia Police said the victim, in his 20s, was found on Holyhead Road in Ketley, Telford, shortly before 01:00 BST on Saturday. Two men have been arrested and are currently in custody. The...
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Police seek violent carjacker in brutal west El Paso attack

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police put out a call for help on Friday to find the man responsible for a "violent carjacking" earlier this month that left a 24-year-old woman unconscious with apparent broken legs. It happened two weeks ago on June 11 about 10 p.m. in the parking lot of TruFit Athletic The post Police seek violent carjacker in brutal west El Paso attack appeared first on KVIA.
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Kansas man accused of violent attack during party

SALINE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a violent incident at a residence in Saline County. Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, sheriff's deputies were sent to the 2300 block of S. Midland Road in the rural unincorporated Saline County community of Bavaria for the report of a disturbance that included shots fired, according to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning.