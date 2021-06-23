Mets Morning News: Stro-No
The Mets fell to the Braves for the second straight game as their offense put up another lackluster performance, getting shutout for the second straight game. After Marcus Stroman exited the game in the second inning with a sore left hip, the Mets bullpen had the tall task of pitching seven-plus innings. For the most part, they pitched very well, the only blip coming on a Dansby Swanson three-run homer in the third inning which was all the Braves needed. The Mets had just two hits on the night, a Jared Eickhoff pinch-hit dribbler in the fifth inning and a James McCann double in the ninth.www.amazinavenue.com