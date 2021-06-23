Mets Morning News: Stro-No

The Mets were looking for a series split with Atlanta and turned to Tylor Megill to make his major league debut on the mound. He was solid for over four innings and made one mistake to Ender Inciarte that put the Braves on the board. Fortunately he had a five-run lead to work with, thanks in large part to the return of Michael Conforto to the lineup. Conforto doubled in his first at-bat off the disabled list and overall had a great day at the plate. The offense as a whole finally woke up out of its doldrums and with a short bullpen Edwin Díaz nailed down the final five outs to give the Mets the victory.