Tesla’s rivals in China are growing, as Li Auto, XPeng, and NIO all reported record vehicle deliveries numbers for the month of June this week. Leading the pack was NIO, which announced its vehicle deliveries on Thursday, saying it reached a record level for the month at 8,083 units, representing a 116% growth for 2020. The most delivered vehicle for NIO was the EC6 SUV – a five-seat SUV coupe.