NVIDIA has revealed this month that it will be investing at least $100 million in a new supercomputer to be based in the United Kingdom. The UK supercomputing news was revealed at the Six Five Summit, by NVIDIA’s CEO Jensen Huang and has increased from the previous estimation of around $55 million which was announced back in October 2020. NVIDIA is currently in the process of acquiring the United Kingdom chip company Arm Ltd for a massive $40 billion, from Japan’s SoftBank Group.