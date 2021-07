It's been a rough couple of months for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the electric-vehicle (EV) company tries to make inroads in the all-important Chinese auto market. A Chinese regulator announced last week that Tesla was voluntarily recalling more than 285,000 vehicles in the country to address an issue with the company's driver-assist system. The recall, which Tesla says can be managed via an over-the-air software update, follows previous criticism from Chinese authorities. This resulted from consumer complaints about Tesla vehicles and a high-profile demonstration by an angry customer at a Shanghai auto show.