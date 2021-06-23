Cancel
Science

Rapid proliferation due to better metabolic adaptation results in full virulence of a filament-deficient Candida albicans strain

By Christine Dunker, Melanie Polke, Bianca Schulze-Richter, Katja Schubert, Sven Rudolphi, A. Elisabeth Gressler, Tony Pawlik, Juan P. Prada Salcedo, M. Joanna Niemiec, Silvia Slesiona-Künzel, Marc Swidergall, Ronny Martin, Thomas Dandekar, Ilse D. Jacobsen
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ability of the fungal pathogen Candida albicans to undergo a yeast-to-hypha transition is believed to be a key virulence factor, as filaments mediate tissue damage. Here, we show that virulence is not necessarily reduced in filament-deficient strains, and the results depend on the infection model used. We generate a filament-deficient strain by deletion or repression of EED1 (known to be required for maintenance of hyphal growth). Consistent with previous studies, the strain is attenuated in damaging epithelial cells and macrophages in vitro and in a mouse model of intraperitoneal infection. However, in a mouse model of systemic infection, the strain is as virulent as the wild type when mice are challenged with intermediate infectious doses, and even more virulent when using low infectious doses. Retained virulence is associated with rapid yeast proliferation, likely the result of metabolic adaptation and improved fitness, leading to high organ fungal loads. Analyses of cytokine responses in vitro and in vivo, as well as systemic infections in immunosuppressed mice, suggest that differences in immunopathology contribute to some extent to retained virulence of the filament-deficient mutant. Our findings challenge the long-standing hypothesis that hyphae are essential for pathogenesis of systemic candidiasis by C. albicans.

ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
ScienceScience Now

Lactate and IL6 define separable paths of inflammatory metabolic adaptation

Lactate is an end point of Warburg-type metabolism found in inflammatory macrophages. Recently, lactate was shown to modify histones of lipopolysaccharide (LPS)–activated macrophages in a time-dependent way and promote the expression of genes linked to tissue repair, including arginase-1 (Arg1). We tested the interrelationships between histone lactylation (Kla) and tissue reparative gene expression and found that Kla was uncoupled from changes in gene expression linked to resolving M2 macrophage activation but correlated with Arg1 expression. LPS-induced Arg1 was instead dependent on autocrine-paracrine interleukin-6 (IL6) production, the IL6 receptor, and Stat3 signal transduction. We found that Kla increases as macrophages prepare to die under inflammatory stress, and Kla was absent in macrophages that cannot generate reactive nitrogen or have defects in diverse macrophage death pathways. Thus, Kla is a consequence rather than a cause of macrophage activation but occurs coincidently with an IL6- and Arg1-dependent metabolic rewiring under inflammatory duress.
AgricultureNature.com

A nonS-locus F-box gene breaks self-incompatibility in diploid potatoes

Potato is the third most important staple food crop. To address challenges associated with global food security, a hybrid potato breeding system, aimed at converting potato from a tuber-propagated tetraploid crop into a seed-propagated diploid crop through crossing inbred lines, is under development. However, given that most diploid potatoes are self-incompatible, this represents a major obstacle which needs to be addressed in order to develop inbred lines. Here, we report on a self-compatible diploid potato, RH89-039-16 (RH), which can efficiently induce a mating transition from self-incompatibility to self-compatibility, when crossed to self-incompatible lines. We identify the S-locusinhibitor (Sli) gene in RH, capable of interacting with multiple allelic variants of the pistil-specific S-ribonucleases (S-RNases). Further, Sli gene functions like a general S-RNase inhibitor, to impart SC to RH and other self-incompatible potatoes. Discovery of Sli now offers a path forward for the diploid hybrid breeding program.
CancerNature.com

Intravenous iron is non-inferior to oral iron regarding cell growth and iron metabolism in colorectal cancer associated with iron-deficiency anaemia

Oral iron promotes intestinal tumourigenesis in animal models. In humans, expression of iron transport proteins are altered in colorectal cancer. This study examined whether the route of iron therapy alters iron transport and tumour growth. Colorectal adenocarcinoma patients with pre-operative iron deficiency anaemia received oral ferrous sulphate (n = 15), or intravenous ferric carboxymaltose (n = 15). Paired (normal and tumour tissues) samples were compared for expression of iron loading, iron transporters, proliferation, apoptosis and Wnt signalling using immunohistochemistry and RT-PCR. Iron loading was increased in tumour and distributed to the stroma in intravenous treatment and to the epithelium in oral treatment. Protein and mRNA expression of proliferation and iron transporters were increased in tumours compared to normal tissues but there were no significant differences between the treatment groups. However, intravenous iron treatment reduced ferritin mRNA levels in tumours and replenished body iron stores. Iron distribution to non-epithelial cells in intravenous iron suggests that iron is less bioavailable to tumour cells. Therefore, intravenous iron may be a better option in the treatment of colorectal cancer patients with iron deficiency anaemia due to its efficiency in replenishing iron levels while its effect on proliferation and iron metabolism is similar to that of oral iron treatment.
ComputersNature.com

Observation of exceptional point in a PT broken non-Hermitian system simulated using a quantum circuit

Exceptional points (EPs), the degeneracy points of non-Hermitian systems, have recently attracted great attention because of their potential of enhancing the sensitivity of quantum sensors. Unlike the usual degeneracies in Hermitian systems, at EPs, both the eigenenergies and eigenvectors coalesce. Although EPs have been widely explored, the range of EPs studied is largely limited by the underlying systems, for instance, higher-order EPs are hard to achieve. Here we propose an extendable method to simulate non-Hermitian systems and study EPs with quantum circuits. The system is inherently parity-time (PT) broken due to the non-symmetric controlling effects of the circuit. Inspired by the quantum Zeno effect, the circuit structure guarantees the success rate of the post-selection. A sample circuit is implemented in a quantum programming framework, and the phase transition at EP is demonstrated. Considering the scalable and flexible nature of quantum circuits, our model is capable of simulating large-scale systems with higher-order EPs.
ScienceNature.com

Random forest classification for predicting lifespan-extending chemical compounds

Ageing is a major risk factor for many conditions including cancer, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. Pharmaceutical interventions that slow down ageing and delay the onset of age-related diseases are a growing research area. The aim of this study was to build a machine learning model based on the data of the DrugAge database to predict whether a chemical compound will extend the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans. Five predictive models were built using the random forest algorithm with molecular fingerprints and/or molecular descriptors as features. The best performing classifier, built using molecular descriptors, achieved an area under the curve score (AUC) of 0.815 for classifying the compounds in the test set. The features of the model were ranked using the Gini importance measure of the random forest algorithm. The top 30 features included descriptors related to atom and bond counts, topological and partial charge properties. The model was applied to predict the class of compounds in an external database, consisting of 1738 small-molecules. The chemical compounds of the screening database with a predictive probability of ≥ 0.80 for increasing the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans were broadly separated into (1) flavonoids, (2) fatty acids and conjugates, and (3) organooxygen compounds.
ScienceNature.com

Purkinje cell axonal swellings enhance action potential fidelity and cerebellar function

Axonal plasticity allows neurons to control their output, which critically determines the flow of information in the brain. Axon diameter can be regulated by activity, yet how morphological changes in an axon impact its function remains poorly understood. Axonal swellings have been found on Purkinje cell axons in the cerebellum both in healthy development and in neurodegenerative diseases, and computational models predicts that axonal swellings impair axonal function. Here we report that in young Purkinje cells, axons with swellings propagated action potentials with higher fidelity than those without, and that axonal swellings form when axonal failures are high. Furthermore, we observed that healthy young adult mice with more axonal swellings learn better on cerebellar-related tasks than mice with fewer swellings. Our findings suggest that axonal swellings underlie a form of axonal plasticity that optimizes the fidelity of action potential propagation in axons, resulting in enhanced learning.
ScienceNature.com

FIP200 controls the TBK1 activation threshold at SQSTM1/p62-positive condensates

The protein kinase TBK1 is a central regulator of innate immune responses and autophagy, and ablation of either function has been linked to neuroinflammatory or degenerative diseases. Autophagy is an intracellular process that recycles old or damaged proteins and organelles. In recent years, the TBK1-dependent regulation of autophagy pathways has been characterized. However, the autophagy-dependent regulation of TBK1 activity awaits further clarification. Here, we observed that TBK1 is recruited to SQSTM1/p62-containing aggregates via the selective autophagy receptor TAX1BP1. In these aggregates, TBK1 phosphorylates SQSTM1/p62 at serine 403 and thus presumably regulates the efficient engulfment and clearance of these structures. We found that TBK1 activation is strongly increased if FIP200, a component of the autophagy-inducing ULK1 complex, is not present or cannot bind to TAX1BP1. Given our collective findings, we hypothesize that FIP200 ensures the inducible activation of TBK1 at SQSTM1/p62 condensates.
Video GamesNature.com

Development and testing of a game-based digital intervention for working memory training in autism spectrum disorder

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is prevalent globally, yet it lacks cost-effective treatment approaches. Deficits in executive functions occur frequently in autism spectrum disorder and present a target for intervention. Here we report the design and development of five smartphone-based games for training working memory in children with ASD. These open-source games, available free of cost to the community, were designed to match the behavioral preferences and sensorimotor abilities of children with ASD. We then conducted a preliminary trial to test the effectiveness of a month-long intervention using these games. Although we did not see a significant change in the working memory of all children with a month-long training, children who performed better on the games also showed more improvement in their working memory, suggesting that a longer intervention with the games might be useful in improving working memory. Using a Hindi translation of the autism treatment evaluation checklist, we also tested the collateral gains of the training in reducing autistic symptoms. We found no significant change in the autistic symptoms after the intervention. Further, there was no correlation between the change in the working memory and the change in the autistic symptoms.
ScienceNature.com

Iron in adipocytes — a role in gut–adipose crosstalk

Iron levels are known to be associated with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), with high levels of iron leading to an increased risk of T2DM and iron levels in adipocytes seemingly being involved. However, the mechanisms underlying the role of iron in the pathogenesis of T2DM and its function in adipose tissue have been unclear. New work by Philipp Scherer and colleagues answers some of these questions.
CancerNature.com

Combining TNF blockade with immune checkpoint inhibitors in patients with cancer

You have full access to this article via your institution. TNF is involved in various autoimmune diseases and in immune-related adverse events (irAEs) that occur in patients with cancer being treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs)1,2. In their Review (Chen, A. Y., Wolchok, J. D., & Bass, A. R. TNF in the era of immune checkpoint inhibitors: friend or foe? Nat. Rev. Rheumatol. 17, 213–223 (2021))3, Chen and colleagues nicely reviewed the literature, from basic studies4,5 to clinical observations6,7, discussing whether TNF can be considered as a putative target in the treatment of irAEs in patients with cancer undergoing ICI therapy. Important questions were raised regarding TNF inhibitor safety and efficacy in this setting, but unfortunately, the authors missed out discussions of the TICIMEL phase Ib clinical trial (NTC03293784), the results of which we think help address some of these questions.
CancerNature.com

Metastasis: complexity thwarts precision targeting

Metastasis is the spread of cancer cells to new areas of the body by way of the lymph system or bloodstream. Mechanism-based therapeutics have transformed its treatment. This issue of British Journal of Cancer will highlight recent advances in our understanding of metastasis, and how to block its spread. Main.
ScienceNature.com

Strategic approach of multifaceted antibacterial mechanism of limonene traced in Escherichia coli

Antibacterial potential of Limonene against Multi Drug Resistant (MDR) pathogens was studied and mechanism explored. Microscopic techniques viz. Fluorescent Microscopy (FM), Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM), and Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM) indicated membrane disruption, cellular leakage and cell death of Escherichia coli (E. coli) cells when treated with limonene. Leakage of intracellular proteins, lipids and nucleic acid confirmed membrane damage and disruption of cell permeability barrier. Further, release of intracellular ATP, also suggested disruption of membrane barrier. Interaction of limonene with DNA revealed its capability in unwinding of plasmid, which could eventually inhibit DNA transcription and translation. Differential expression of various proteins and enzymes involved in transport, respiration, metabolism, chemotaxis, protein synthesis confirmed the mechanistic role of limonene on their functions. Limonene thus can be a potential candidate in drug development.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

EBMT/ESID inborn errors working party guidelines for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for inborn errors of immunity

On behalf of the Inborn Errors Working Party of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation and the European Society for Immune Deficiencies, and European Reference Network on Rare Primary Immunodeficiency Autoinflammatory Autoimmune diseases (RITA) Introduction. Inborn errors of immunity (IEI) are a group of rare heterogeneous diseases. Currently,...
ScienceNature.com

Dairy-originated digestion-resistant and bioactive peptides increase the risk of hypertension: Tehran Lipid and Glucose Study

Milk-protein-derived bioactive peptides (BPs) have been proposed as modulators of different regulatory processes involved in blood pressure regulation. Studies on the long-term effects of BPs on blood pressure have not yet been conducted. We aimed to investigate the association of dairy-originated BPs with the risk of hypertension (HTN) in the Tehran Lipid and Glucose Cohort Study (TLGS). In this cohort study, 4378 subjects with a mean follow-up period of 3.1 years were included in the final analysis. Dietary intake, physical activity, demographic, and anthropometric data and blood pressure measurements were obtained for all participants. Various types of dairy-originated BPs were determined by an in silico method. High intake of total digestion-resistant and bioactive peptides (OR: 1.31, CI 95%: 1.01–1.70), dipeptides (OR: 1.33, CI 95%: 1.03–1.73), peptides with more than seven residues (OR: 1.32, CI 95%: 1.01–1.71), glycosylated residues (OR: 1.39, CI 95%: 1.07–1.80), highly hydrophilic peptides (OR: 1.32, CI 95%: 1.01–1.71), and low hydrophobic peptides (OR: 1.32, CI 95%: 1.01–1.71) was associated with an increased risk of HTN in the adjusted model. In addition, subjects in the higher tertile of anti-HTN peptide (OR: 1.33, CI 95%: 1.02–1.72) and antidiabetic peptide (OR: 1.35, CI 95%: 1.04–1.76) intake had a higher risk of HTN than those in the lower tertile. No significant association emerged between calcium intake from dairy and incident risk of HTN. Our results showed that the intake of some forms of digestion-resistant and BPs, such as anti-HTN peptides, dipeptides, and peptides with more than seven residues, can increase the risk of HTN in the TLGS population.
ScienceNature.com

An immunoinformatics approach to design a multi-epitope vaccine against Mycobacterium tuberculosis exploiting secreted exosome proteins

Tuberculosis is one the oldest known affliction of mankind caused by the pathogen Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Till date, there is no absolute single treatment available to deal with the pathogen, which has acquired a great potential to develop drug resistance rapidly. BCG is the only anti-tuberculosis vaccine available till date which displays limited global efficacy due to genetic variation and concurrent pathogen infections. Extracellular vesicles or exosomes vesicle (EVs) lie at the frontier cellular talk between pathogen and the host, and therefore play a significant role in establishing pathogenesis. In the present study, an in-silico approach has been adopted to construct a multi-epitope vaccine from selected immunogenic EVs proteins to elicit a cellular as well as a humoral immune response. Our designed vaccine has wide population coverage and can effectively compensate for the genetic variation among different populations. For maximum efficacy and minimum adverse effects possibilities the antigenic, non-allergenic and non-toxic B-cell, HTL and CTL epitopes from experimentally proven EVs proteins were selected for the vaccine construct. TLR4 agonist RpfE served as an adjuvant for the vaccine construct. The vaccine construct structure was modelled, refined and docked on TLR4 immune receptor. The designed vaccine construct displayed safe usage and exhibits a high probability to elicit the critical immune regulators, like B cells, T-cells and memory cells as displayed by the in-silico immunization assays. Therefore, it can be further corroborated using in vitro and in vivo assays to fulfil the global need for a more efficacious anti-tuberculosis vaccine.
ChemistryNature.com

Encapsulate α-MnO nanofiber within graphene layer to tune surface electronic structure for efficient ozone decomposition

Major challenges encountered when developing manganese-based materials for ozone decomposition are related to the low stability and water inactivation. To solve these problems, a hierarchical structure consisted of graphene encapsulating α-MnO2 nanofiber was developed. The optimized catalyst exhibited a stable ozone conversion efficiency of 80% and excellent stability over 100 h under a relative humidity (RH) of 20%. Even though the RH increased to 50%, the ozone conversion also reached 70%, well beyond the performance of α-MnO2 nanofiber. Here, surface graphite carbon was activated by capturing the electron from inner unsaturated Mn atoms. The excellent stability originated from the moderate local work function, which compromised the reaction barriers in the adsorption of ozone molecule and the desorption of the intermediate oxygen species. The hydrophobic graphene shells hindered the chemisorption of water vapour, consequently enhanced its water resistance. This work offered insights for catalyst design and would promote the practical application of manganese-based catalysts in ozone decomposition.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Valproic acid stimulates myogenesis in pluripotent stem cell-derived mesodermal progenitors in a NOTCH-dependent manner

Muscular dystrophies are debilitating neuromuscular disorders for which no cure exists. As this disorder affects both cardiac and skeletal muscle, patients would benefit from a cellular therapy that can simultaneously regenerate both tissues. The current protocol to derive bipotent mesodermal progenitors which can differentiate into cardiac and skeletal muscle relies on the spontaneous formation of embryoid bodies, thereby hampering further clinical translation. Additionally, as skeletal muscle is the largest organ in the human body, a high myogenic potential is necessary for successful regeneration. Here, we have optimized a protocol to generate chemically defined human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived mesodermal progenitors (cdMiPs). We demonstrate that these cells contribute to myotube formation and differentiate into cardiomyocytes, both in vitro and in vivo. Furthermore, the addition of valproic acid, a clinically approved small molecule, increases the potential of the cdMiPs to contribute to myotube formation that can be prevented by NOTCH signaling inhibitors. Moreover, valproic acid pre-treated cdMiPs injected in dystrophic muscles increase physical strength and ameliorate the functional performances of transplanted mice. Taken together, these results constitute a novel approach to generate mesodermal progenitors with enhanced myogenic potential using clinically approved reagents.
ScienceNature.com

Structural basis for chemokine recognition and receptor activation of chemokine receptor CCR5

The chemokine receptor CCR5 plays a vital role in immune surveillance and inflammation. However, molecular details that govern its endogenous chemokine recognition and receptor activation remain elusive. Here we report three cryo-electron microscopy structures of Gi1 protein-coupled CCR5 in a ligand-free state and in complex with the chemokine MIP-1α or RANTES, as well as the crystal structure of MIP-1α-bound CCR5. These structures reveal distinct binding modes of the two chemokines and a specific accommodate pattern of the chemokine for the distal N terminus of CCR5. Together with functional data, the structures demonstrate that chemokine-induced rearrangement of toggle switch and plasticity of the receptor extracellular region are critical for receptor activation, while a conserved tryptophan residue in helix II acts as a trigger of receptor constitutive activation.

