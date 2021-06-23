Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in serum is associated with increased mortality risk in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

By Diego A. Rodríguez-Serrano, Emilia Roy-Vallejo, Nelly D. Zurita Cruz, Alexandra Martín Ramírez, Sebastián C. Rodríguez-García, Nuria Arevalillo-Fernández, José María Galván-Román, Leticia Fontán García-Rodrigo, Lorena Vega-Piris, Marta Chicot Llano, David Arribas Méndez, Begoña González de Marcos, Julia Hernando Santos, Ana Sánchez Azofra, Elena Ávalos Pérez-Urria, Pablo Rodriguez-Cortes, Laura Esparcia, Ana Marcos-Jimenez, Santiago Sánchez-Alonso, Irene Llorente, Joan Soriano, Carmen Suárez Fernández, Rosario García-Vicuña, Julio Ancochea, Jesús Sanz, Cecilia Muñoz-Calleja, Rafael de la Cámara, Alfonso Canabal Berlanga, Isidoro González-Álvaro, Laura Cardeñoso, the REINMUN-COVID Group
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 has overloaded national health services worldwide. Thus, early identification of patients at risk of poor outcomes is critical. Our objective was to analyse SARS-CoV-2 RNA detection in serum as a severity biomarker in COVID-19. Retrospective observational study including 193 patients admitted for COVID-19. Detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in serum (viremia) was performed with samples collected at 48–72 h of admission by two techniques from Roche and Thermo Fischer Scientific (TFS). Main outcome variables were mortality and need for ICU admission during hospitalization for COVID-19. Viremia was detected in 50–60% of patients depending on technique. The correlation of Ct in serum between both techniques was good (intraclass correlation coefficient: 0.612; p < 0.001). Patients with viremia were older (p = 0.006), had poorer baseline oxygenation (PaO2/FiO2; p < 0.001), more severe lymphopenia (p < 0.001) and higher LDH (p < 0.001), IL-6 (p = 0.021), C-reactive protein (CRP; p = 0.022) and procalcitonin (p = 0.002) serum levels. We defined "relevant viremia" when detection Ct was < 34 with Roche and < 31 for TFS. These thresholds had 95% sensitivity and 35% specificity. Relevant viremia predicted death during hospitalization (OR 9.2 [3.8–22.6] for Roche, OR 10.3 [3.6–29.3] for TFS; p < 0.001). Cox regression models, adjusted by age, sex and Charlson index, identified increased LDH serum levels and relevant viremia (HR = 9.87 [4.13–23.57] for TFS viremia and HR = 7.09 [3.3–14.82] for Roche viremia) as the best markers to predict mortality. Viremia assessment at admission is the most useful biomarker for predicting mortality in COVID-19 patients. Viremia is highly reproducible with two different techniques (TFS and Roche), has a good consistency with other severity biomarkers for COVID-19 and better predictive accuracy.

www.nature.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soc#Covid#Pati#Serum#Thermo Fischer Scientific#Icu#Intraclass#Pao2 Fio2#Ldh#Crp#Tfs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sanofi
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
Country
Spain
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Place
Madrid, Spain
News Break
Google
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
ScienceNature.com

Immunodominant T-cell epitopes from the SARS-CoV-2 spike antigen reveal robust pre-existing T-cell immunity in unexposed individuals

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed a range of disease phenotypes in infected patients with asymptomatic, mild, or severe clinical outcomes, but the mechanisms that determine such variable outcomes remain unresolved. In this study, we identified immunodominant CD8 T-cell epitopes in the spike antigen using a novel TCR-binding algorithm. The predicted epitopes induced robust T-cell activation in unexposed donors demonstrating pre-existing CD4 and CD8 T-cell immunity to SARS-CoV-2 antigen. The T-cell reactivity to the predicted epitopes was higher than the Spike-S1 and S2 peptide pools in the unexposed donors. A key finding of our study is that pre-existing T-cell immunity to SARS-CoV-2 is contributed by TCRs that recognize common viral antigens such as Influenza and CMV, even though the viral epitopes lack sequence identity to the SARS-CoV-2 epitopes. This finding is in contrast to multiple published studies in which pre-existing T-cell immunity is suggested to arise from shared epitopes between SARS-CoV-2 and other common cold-causing coronaviruses. However, our findings suggest that SARS-CoV-2 reactive T-cells are likely to be present in many individuals because of prior exposure to flu and CMV viruses.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Lambda Covid variant?

A NEW coronavirus variant that experts say is "deadlier" than the Delta strain has already ripped through 30 countries. But what is the Lambda variant and where was it first discovered?. 🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. Where has it come from?. Public Health England (PHE)...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

The longevity of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and their cross-neutralization against variants of concern

The available coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines generate neutralizing antibodies that target the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike protein. While the short-term efficacy has been demonstrated, the long-term humoral response in the face of a rapidly mutating pathogen has yet to be characterized in detail. Similarly, individuals that have recovered from COVID-19 have expressed neutralizing antibody titers within a similar order of magnitude as those having received the vaccine. However, long-term immunity and cross-neutralization with newly emerging, more virulent lineages remain to be confirmed.
ScienceNature.com

ELV-N32 and RvD6 isomer decrease pro-inflammatory cytokines, senescence programming, ACE2 and SARS-CoV-2-spike protein RBD binding in injured cornea

The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has resulted in a pandemic affecting the most vulnerable in society, triggering a public health crisis and economic collapse around the world. Effective treatments to mitigate this viral infection are needed. Since the eye is a route of virus entrance, we use an in vivo rat model of corneal inflammation as well as human corneal epithelial cells (HCEC) in culture challenged with IFNγ as models of the eye surface to study this issue. We explore ways to block the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2 Spike (S) protein to angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2). We found that the lipid mediators, elovanoid (ELV)-N32 or Resolvin D6-isomer (RvD6i) decreased the expression of the ACE2 receptor, furin, and integrins in damaged corneas or IFNγ-stimulated HCEC. There was also a concomitant decrease in the binding of Spike RBD with the lipid treatments. Using RNA-seq analysis, we uncovered that the lipid mediators also attenuated the expression of pro-inflammatoy cytokines participating in hyper-inflammation and senescence programming. Thus, the bioactivity of these lipid mediators will contribute to open therapeutic avenues to counteract virus attachment and entrance to the body.
Medical & BiotechMedscape News

Gilead's Remdesivir Reduces COVID-19 Mortality Risk: Data

(Reuters) - Gilead Sciences Inc said an analysis showed its antiviral remdesivir reduced mortality rates in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and increased the likelihood of being discharged by day 28 after a five-day course of the treatment. The drugmaker said on Monday it analyzed data from 98,654 patients from three...
HealthNature.com

Repeated use of SSRIs potentially associated with an increase on serum CK and CK-MB in patients with major depressive disorder: a retrospective study

There is a large amount of evidence that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are related to cardiovascular toxicity, which has aroused concern regarding their safety. However, few studies have evaluated the effects of SSRIs on cardiac injury biomarkers, such as creatine kinase (CK) and creatine kinase isoenzyme (CK-MB). The purpose of our study was to determine whether SSRIs elevated CK and CK-MB levels of prior medicated depressive patients (PMDP) compared to first-episode drug-naïve depressive patients (FDDPs). We performed an observational and retrospective study involving 128 patients with major depressive disorder. Patients who had never used any type of antidepressant were designated FDDP; patients who had used only one type of SSRI but were not treated after a recent relapse were designated PMDP. Serum CK and CK-MB levels were measured before and after using SSRIs for a period of time. The duration of current treatment in the FDDP and PMDP groups was 16.200 ± 16.726 weeks and 15.618 ± 16.902 weeks, respectively. After SSRI treatment, levels of serum CK in the PMDP group were significantly higher than in the FDDP group. Univariate ANCOVA results revealed that PMDP was 22.313 times more likely to elevate CK (OR 22.313, 95% CI 9.605–35.022) and 2.615 times more likely to elevate CK-MB (OR 2.615, 95% CI 1.287–3.943) than FDDP. Multivariate ANCOVA revealed an interaction between the group and sex of CK and CK-MB. Further pairwise analysis of the interaction results showed that in female patients, the mean difference (MD) of CK and CK-MB in PMDP was significantly greater than that in FDDP (MD = 33.410, P = 0.000, 95% CI 15.935–50.886; MD = 4.613, P = 0.000, 95% CI 2.846–6.381). Our findings suggest that patients, especially females, who had previously used SSRI antidepressants were more likely to have elevated CK and CK-MB, indicators of myocardial muscle injury. Use of SSRIs should not be assumed to be completely safe and without any cardiovascular risks.
CancerNature.com

The immune cell landscape of peripheral blood mononuclear cells from PNS patients

Existing research suggests that the human immune system and immune cells are involved in the pathogenesis of nephrotic syndrome, but there is still a lack of direct evidence. This study tried to analyze the profiling of immune cells in the peripheral blood of steroid-sensitive nephrotic syndrome (SSNS) patients and steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome (SRNS) patients before and after standard steroid treatment to clarify the immunological mechanism of nephrotic syndrome patients. The number and proportion of CD4 + T cells in patients with nephrotic syndrome remained unchanged. However, there is an imbalance of Th1 and Th2 and an excessive increase of Th17 cells. The number of CD8 + T cells and the number of effector CD8 + T cells in them increased significantly, but only in SSNS, the number of activated CD8 + T cells increased, and the number of activated Treg cells decreased significantly. Nephrotic syndrome patients also have B cell disorder, and it is more prominent in SSNS patients. Compared with the normal control, only the number of B cells and plasmablast in SSNS patients increased significantly (Z = − 2.20, P = 0.028). This study also observed that transitional B cells decreased in both SSNS and SRNS patients, but SSNS patients' decrease was lower than in SRNS patients. Compared with normal controls, monocytes in patients with nephrotic syndrome decreased significantly. The main reason was that Non-classical Monocyte decreased, while Classical Monocyte increased slightly. The total number of NK cells did not change, but the internal cell subgroups' composition occurred. Changes, realized as CD56hi NK cells increased, CD56low NK cells decreased; and the above trend is more evident in SSNS patients. Patients with nephrotic syndrome have immune disorders, including T cells, B cells, Monocytes, and NK cells. It can be confirmed that immune factors are involved in the pathogenesis of the nephrotic syndrome.
ScienceNature.com

Eliglustat prevents Shiga toxin 2 cytotoxic effects in human renal tubular epithelial cells

Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli is responsible for post-diarrheal (D+) hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which is a cause of acute renal failure in children. The glycolipid globotriaosylceramide (Gb3) is the main receptor for Shiga toxin (Stx) in kidney target cells. Eliglustat (EG) is a specific and potent inhibitor of glucosylceramide synthase, first step of glycosphingolipid biosynthesis, actually used for the treatment of Gaucher’s disease. The aim of the present work was to evaluate the efficiency of EG in preventing the damage caused by Stx2 in human renal epithelial cells.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 detection with a simple, inexpensive, and sensitive molecular test

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) testing along with contact tracing, isolation, and physical barriers like masks and distancing are the standard strategies used to reduce community transmission. However, insufficient testing protocols have led to failure in containing the community spread of SARS-CoV-2 in many countries. In addition, long delays in access to testing and obtaining test results have made it difficult to contain the spread of the virus. This gap in testing reduces the effectiveness of contact tracing and isolation strategies.
ScienceBioMed Central

CLIMB-COVID: continuous integration supporting decentralised sequencing for SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 196 (2021) Cite this article. In response to the ongoing SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in the UK, the COVID-19 Genomics UK (COG-UK) consortium was formed to rapidly sequence SARS-CoV-2 genomes as part of a national-scale genomic surveillance strategy. The network consists of universities, academic institutes, regional sequencing centres and the four UK Public Health Agencies. We describe the development and deployment of CLIMB-COVID, an encompassing digital infrastructure to address the challenge of collecting and integrating both genomic sequencing data and sample-associated metadata produced across the COG-UK network.
Public Healthneurology.org

SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Multiple Sclerosis

Methods Retrospective and multicenter registry in patients with MS with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis and available disease course (mild = ambulatory; severe = hospitalization; and critical = intensive care unit/death). Cases were analyzed for associations between MS characteristics and COVID-19 course and for identifying risk factors for a fatal outcome.
Public HealthNature.com

Temporal trends of SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence during the first wave of the COVID-19 epidemic in Kenya

Observed SARS-CoV-2 infections and deaths are low in tropical Africa raising questions about the extent of transmission. We measured SARS-CoV-2 IgG by ELISA in 9,922 blood donors across Kenya and adjusted for sampling bias and test performance. By 1st September 2020, 577 COVID-19 deaths were observed nationwide and seroprevalence was 9.1% (95%CI 7.6-10.8%). Seroprevalence in Nairobi was 22.7% (18.0-27.7%). Although most people remained susceptible, SARS-CoV-2 had spread widely in Kenya with apparently low associated mortality.
ScienceNature.com

Deleted coronavirus genome sequences trigger scientific intrigue

Partial SARS-CoV-2 sequences from early outbreaks in Wuhan were removed from a US government database by the scientists who deposited them. You have full access to this article via your institution. Efforts to study the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic have received help from a surprising source. A biologist...
ScienceNature.com

Detection of SARS-CoV-2 by real-time PCR under challenging pre-analytical conditions reveals independence of swab media and cooling chain

With global demand for SARS-CoV-2 testing ever rising, shortages in commercially available viral transport media pose a serious problem for laboratories and health care providers. For reliable diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viruses, executed by Real-time PCR, the quality of respiratory specimens, predominantly determined by transport and storage conditions, is crucial. Therefore, our aim was to explore the reliability of minimal transport media, comprising saline or the CDC recommended Viral Transport Media (HBSS VTM), for the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viruses (influenza A, respiratory syncytial virus, adenovirus, rhinovirus and human metapneumovirus) compared to commercial products, such as the Universal Transport Media (UTM). We question the assumptions, that the choice of medium and temperature for storage and transport affect the accuracy of viral detection by RT-PCR. Both alternatives to the commercial transport medium (UTM), HBSS VTM or saline, allow adequate detection of SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viruses, regardless of storage temperatures up to 28 °C and storage times up to 28 days. Our study revealed the high resilience of SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viruses, enabling proper detection in clinical specimens even after long-time storage at high temperatures, independent of the transport medium’s composition.
ScienceNature.com

COVID-19 mRNA vaccine induced antibody responses against three SARS-CoV-2 variants

As SARS-CoV-2 has been circulating for over a year, dozens of vaccine candidates are under development or in clinical use. The BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine induces spike protein-specific neutralizing antibodies associated with protective immunity. The emergence of the B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants has raised concerns of reduced vaccine efficacy and increased re-infection rates. Here we show, that after the second dose, the sera of BNT162b2-vaccinated health care workers (n = 180) effectively neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 variant with the D614G substitution and the B.1.1.7 variant, whereas the neutralization of the B.1.351 variant is five-fold reduced. Despite the reduction, 92% of the seronegative vaccinees have a neutralization titre of >20 for the B.1.351 variant indicating some protection. The vaccinees’ neutralization titres exceeded those of recovered non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Our work provides evidence that the second dose of the BNT162b2 vaccine induces cross-neutralization of at least some of the circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants.
CancerNature.com

Pretreatment with valproic acid alleviates pulmonary fibrosis through epithelial–mesenchymal transition inhibition in vitro and in vivo

Epithelial–mesenchymal transition (EMT) plays a crucial role in the development of pulmonary fibrosis. This study aims to investigate the effects of valproic acid (VPA) on EMT in vitro and in vivo. In vitro, EMT was induced by the administration of transforming growth factor-β1 (TGF-β1) in a human alveolar epithelial cell line (A549). The dose effects of VPA (0.1–3 mM) on EMT were subsequently evaluated at different timepoints. VPA (1 mM) was applied prior to the administration of TGF-β1 and the expression of E-cadherin, vimentin, p-Smad2/3 and p-Akt was assessed. In addition, the effects of a TGF-β type I receptor inhibitor (A8301) and PI3K-Akt inhibitor (LY294002) on EMT were evaluated. In vivo, the effects of VPA on bleomycin-induced lung fibrosis were evaluated by assessing variables such as survival rate, body weight and histopathological changes, whilst the expression of E-cadherin and vimentin in lung tissue was also evaluated. A8301 and LY294002 were used to ascertain the cellular signaling pathways involved in this model. The administration of VPA prior to TGF-β1 in A549 cells prevented EMT in both a time- and concentration-dependent manner. Pretreatment with VPA downregulated the expression of both p-Smad2/3 and p-Akt. A8301 administration increased the expression of E-cadherin and reduced the expression of vimentin. LY294002 inhibited Akt phosphorylation induced by TGF-β1 but failed to prevent EMT. Pretreatment with VPA both increased the survival rate and prevented the loss of body weight in mice with pulmonary fibrosis. Interestingly, both VPA and A8301 prevented EMT and facilitated an improvement in lung structure. Overall, pretreatment with VPA attenuated the development of pulmonary fibrosis by inhibiting EMT in mice, which was associated with Smad2/3 deactivation but without Akt cellular signal involvement.
CancerNature.com

Itacitinib prevents xenogeneic GVHD in humanized mice

We assessed the impact of the Janus Kinase (JAK) 1 inhibitor itacitinib on xenogeneic graft-versus-host disease (xGVHD). XGVHD was induced by i.v. injection 20 × 106 human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (hPBMC) in NSG mice on day 0. Itacitinib (3 mg, ≈120 mg/kg) or methylcellulose was administered by force-feeding twice a day from day 3 to day 28. Mice were followed for xGVHD score and survival. In addition, human T-cell engraftment and as well as human T-cell subtypes were monitored in blood on days 14, 21, and 28 after transplantation. We observed that itacitinib-treated mice had significantly longer survival than control mice (median 45 versus 33 days; P < 0.001). Further, they also had lower absolute numbers of human CD4+ T cells on days 21 and 28 after transplantation as well as of human CD8+ T cells on days 14, 21, and 28 after transplantation. In addition, itacitinib-treated mice had higher frequencies of human regulatory T cells (Treg) on days 21 and 28 after transplantation. In summary, our data indicate that itacitinib decreases human T-cell engraftment, increases Treg frequencies and attenuates xGVHD in NSG mice transplanted with hPBMC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy