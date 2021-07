A pair of Florida developers are teaming up to build a sizable speculative commercial project in Sanford, as industrial real estate remains hot in Central Florida. Orlando-based McCraney Property Co. and Coconut Creek-based Butters Group plan to build 550,000 square feet of spec industrial space in four buildings on 41.2 vacant acres at 3205 St. Johns Parkway. The development team aims to start construction before the end of the year and wrap up before the end of 2022. The project is currently unnamed.