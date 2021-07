Well here is something that Victoria has never seen during the fourth of July holiday, a carnival! Big Texas Fun is coming back to the Community Center fairgrounds. If you remember back, they were here in May, but it rained most of the time. So in case, you were not able to attend then here is your chance now. Once again, the carnival has set up in the parking lot area behind the Community Center Annex which means we will be able to enjoy a carnival without mud, even if it does rain!