2021 3rd qtr. Estimated Bills have been mailed

southorange.org
 16 days ago

The 2021 3rd qtr. estimated bills were mailed to residents during the week of 6/14/2021. Please expect your bill by mail if you haven't received it already. The due date is August 1, 2021. The grace period for payment is August 10, 2021. For your convenience, payments can be made at SOUTHORANGE.ORG, sent by mail or left inside our secure dropbox at town hall near the tax office door on the third floor. Please take advantage of our new summer hours effective 6/1/2021 through 9/3/2021. The new hours are as follows:

www.southorange.org
