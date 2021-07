Super Animal Royale's latest event, Super Summer Royale, is live now, adding two new animal breeds, beach balls, button remapping for Xbox players, and more. According to publisher Modus Games, you should now find fruit baskets across the island, which can be used on eight new summer cosmetics or 17 "legacy" summer items, or eaten to refuel you with 20HP. You'll also find two new breeds at the Research Lab: the Super Avocado Sloth and the Super Dragonfruit Wolf. Today's update also allows Xbox players to remap controls to their liking. "And lastly," Modus Games adds, "but arguably most important of all: you’ll now find beach balls along the southern shorelines that you can and should kick. Just try not to get… you know… killed while you’re playing beach soccer."