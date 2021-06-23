Unsubsidized 50 MW PV project under development in Serbia

Polysilicon supplier and solar cell maker Tongwei announced on Thursday it signed an agreement with the government of Leshan City and the Wuhua district for a new polysilicon manufacturing site with a capacity of 200,000 metric tons. According to the statement, the total investment for this polysilicon capacity is RMB 14 billion, around $2.1 billion. Construction of the facility will take place in two phases of 100,000 MT each, with phase I estimated to be completed and commissioned by the end of 2022, followed by phase II. Tongwei has a total 80,000 MT polysilicon capacity and 150,000 MT under construction. By the end of 2022, the company will have a total polysilicon capacity of 330,000 MT, including the new expansion plan, and the figure will grow to 430,000 when phase II of the project is finished.