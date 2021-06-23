Equipment Operator I (Rockingham, NC) (Part-Time) This position reports to the Sanitation Superintendent and works under general supervision, operates a variety of equipment designed specifically for the collection of refuse and debris; performs operating functions requiring skill and competence in the collection of residential household garbage and other types of debris while driving a designated route may assist in the loading of such material, and performs duties as required. Should be able to use utility vehicles, general duty trucks, dump truck, front/rear loaders, hand tools and other equipment as required. Position requires the ability to follow written and oral directions and prepare simple records. Medium work to very heavy work. Experience in the operation of various types of heavy equipment or an equivalent combination of training. Standard high school graduate preferred. Possession of a valid NC Class B license required (Class A preferred) with air brake endorsement. EOE/AA/Handicap Compliance. Pre-employment drug test & physical required. Apply Rockingham City Hall 514 Rockingham Rd., Rockingham, NC through July 1, 2021.