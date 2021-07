Colorado.com describes Gregory Gourdet as a dynamo chef who was a top performer on his season of "Top Chef," constantly wowing judges with his "forward-thinking" prowess. Several years ago, when the article was written, the chef and former culinary director lived in Portland, but opened a fantastic pan-Asian restaurant in Colorado, bringing his old concepts to a new city. According to his Instagram bio, he is now the Chef, Owner and Dishwasher at Kann in Portland, as well as a "Top Chef" All Star & now judge. With J.J. Goode he's written a cookbook, "Everyone's Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health," and collaborated on a burger sampler called Occo. Suffice it to say, the man has some experience.