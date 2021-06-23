Culture Creators To Honor Swizz Beatz And D-Nice At The 5th Annual “Innovators And Leaders” Brunch In YouTube Partnership

A good clap back never goes out of style. During the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, Lil' Kim took the stage to honor Queen Latifah at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While many viewers enjoyed her performance, 50 Cent didn't seem to be a fan of her look. Although the two collaborated on Lil' Kim's 2003 track "Magic Stick," earlier this week, the "In Da Club" rapper shared a meme comparing her award show appearance to an owl. "Who did this s--t?" he wrote in a since-deleted post. "This ain't right. Lol. Catch For Life on IMDb TV now!" As it turns out, Lil' Kim saw the post and wasn't going to stay...