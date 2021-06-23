Culture Creators To Honor Swizz Beatz And D-Nice At The 5th Annual “Innovators And Leaders” Brunch In YouTube Partnership
Making waves throughout the creative community and celebrating distinguished, diverse leaders, Culture Creators returns with its fifth annual “Innovators & Leaders” Awards Brunch in partnership with YouTube. It will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Saturday, June 26. The ceremony will be broadcast on the Culture Creators YouTube Channel on July 1st at 5pm PST/8pm EST.thesource.com