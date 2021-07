Football fans tempted to travel to Italy for England’s quarter-final Euros tie should stay in the UK and “watch from home”, a government minister has warned.Gareth Southgate’s squad head to Rome to play Ukraine on Saturday evening, after beating Germany 2-0 at Wembley on Tuesday night.But strict travel rules mean the usual travelling army of England fans won’t be able to head to the Italian capital this week.Italy remains on the government’s amber list and UK arrivals in Italy have to isolate for five days – so any fans travelling now would miss the match.“The advice has been clearly...