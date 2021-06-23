Cancel
Charges Against Former WWE Wrestler Dropped

By PWMania.com Staff
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was reported in early February 2020 that former WWE/WCW wrestler Bryan Clark (aka Adam Bomb) had been arrested by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, along with Dennis Miccolis of 1960s pop band The Buckinghams, on charges of conspiracy, illegal control of enterprise, transporting or selling narcotics, drug possession and possessing a weapon during a drug offense. The alleged crimes occurred in January and April 2019. Miccolis was facing charges of conspiracy, illegal control of enterprise and transporting or selling narcotics from an incident in January 2019. At the time Clark’s attorney stated that the “ludicrous” weapons charge was based on a family heirloom, a Korean War pistol, that was unused and stored at Clark’s home. His attorney also said at the time that Clark, who is a U.S. Air Force veteran and does philanthropic work, hoped to resolve the issue and return to private life.

