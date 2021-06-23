Previewing the 2021 Texas 7-on-7 state championships

On the first game after Sep. 11 in the 2001 season, Texas A&M football played host to Oklahoma State. In less than a week, the Aggies put together a 'Red, White and Blue Out' of Kyle Field. Students, as well as fans from all over the state and country, wore red shirts on the third deck of Kyle Field, white shirts on the second and blue shirts on the the first. It all came together incredibly quickly and is looked back on as one of the biggest moments in Kyle Field history.