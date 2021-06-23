Previewing the 2021 Texas 7-on-7 state championships
After a one-year hiatus, the Texas 7-on-7 State Championships return to Veterans Memorial Park in College Station, Texas. The three-day event starts Thursday afternoon with small-school action in the Division III tournament, along with intermediate-sized programs in Division II. As those divisions play championship bracket action Friday, the big schools in the Division I tournament will descend on College Station to kick off their competition.247sports.com